the rises do not spare families

Week after week, the price increases are making themselves felt on the tables of Italians: sting on the price of pasta, why?

Week after week, price increases are making themselves felt on the tables of Italians: sting on pasta price, how come? The producers themselves are talking about it, and they foresee a dark future for everyone. The increases in energy prices have also had a very strong impact on the production and transport of pasta. But the increase in prices does not derive only from this.

The fact is that since the end of last summer, within a few months, pasta has undergone a disproportionate increase, even costing 50 cents more per package. It will come next summer with an increase by about 40%. This means that a package of pasta will undergo an increase of almost half the price in 2022. But let’s see why in detail.

Because the auction has soared in recent months

The first factor that has caused pasta prices to rise is wheat. The main subject of pasta has undergone spikes since last summer. An increase that has forced all producers to raise the prices of their products on the market. Today, producing pasta has a higher cost than a few months ago, due to the increase in the cost of electricity, gas and packaging materials, such as pasta boxes.

The increases have shot up after the post-Covid reopening, with the increased demand from companies for raw materials, which have restarted at full capacity. A huge request, all accumulated in a very short period of time, and which caught everyone unprepared. Everything has increased, from materials to transport, and this weighs both on the shoulders of entrepreneurs and, obviously, on those of consumers. Among other things, pasta is the essential food of Italian cuisine, a dish that nobody knows how to give up.

Prices have risen and will also rise for the next few months. A real sting which does not seem to have limits, also exacerbated by the difficulty in obtaining raw materials. The wheat produced in Italy is of excellent quality and abundant, but it cannot meet everyone’s demand. For this, it must be purchased from abroad, of lower quality.

But even abroad they are suffering and do not have the necessary provisions to satisfy the demands of consumers. National wheat will not be enough to cover the whole of 2022, so Italy will have to buy it from outside, at a higher price. Hope, among other things, also lies in the good harvest, which is not necessarily going to be good and satisfying. A difficult situation, between the energy crisis and climate change.

Unfortunately, 2022 has not started well for consumers, and this trend will continue. Prices will rise, month after month, and nothing can be done. Wheat, fertilizers, paper and plastic packaging, fuel, energy. Crazy costs, which frighten producers and families. Hoping for a turnaround, for a more affordable expense.