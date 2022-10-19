The risk faced by people who sleep 5 hours or less per night

If you suffer from insomnia, these tips could help you a lot 2:46

(CNN) — A large, newly published study provides evidence that people aged 50 and older who sleep five hours or less a night are at increased risk of developing multiple chronic diseases as they age compared to their peers who sleep longer at night .

The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, took a closer look at a group of nearly 8,000 UK civil servants who were free of chronic disease at age 50. The scientists asked the participants to report how much sleep they had slept during clinical examinations every four to five years for the next 25 years.

For those in their 50s whose sleep patterns were tracked, people who slept five hours or less a night faced a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time than those who slept at least seven hours a night . At 60, the risk was 32% higher, and at 70, it was a 40% higher risk.

Diseases for which there was an increased risk included diabetes, cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, depression, dementia, mental disorders, Parkinson’s and arthritis.

Other research has shown that adults who don’t get enough sleep — seven to nine hours a night — have a higher chance of developing chronic diseases that also include obesity and high blood pressure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC).

Unlike other studies, the new research didn’t find that those who slept more than nine hours had any health problems, but few people in the study slept that long, and that may have affected the results.

The study has some additional limitations. Most of the subjects were white males; only about a third were women. The researchers say that civil servants also tend to be slightly healthier than the general population. And the study was based on self-reported data, which is considered less reliable than if people were in a study where scientists could directly observe sleep patterns.

“Short sleep duration in middle age and old age is associated with an increased risk of developing chronic diseases and multimorbidity,” the study concluded. “These findings support the promotion of good sleep hygiene in both primary and secondary prevention by targeting behavioral and environmental conditions that affect sleep duration and quality.”

Sharon Cobb, who has worked on sleep research and was not involved in the new study, said it’s important because it provides more evidence that sleep and chronic conditions are linked.

“I think for a long time we have insisted that one needs to sleep. But now we are starting to make real progress. There is more literature that says sleep can affect more than just mental health. It’s also affecting more comorbidities,” said Cobb, director of prelicensure nursing programs and associate professor at the Mervyn M. Dymally School of Nursing at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.

Cobb notes that sleep duration is important, but so is quality, a factor this study didn’t capture. The study also doesn’t explain what may be causing chronic conditions among people who slept five hours or less.

Other research has shown that sleep is a restorative process that, among other things, produces and regulates hormones in the body, explains Adam Knowlden, an associate professor of health sciences at the University of Alabama, who was not involved in the new research. but he’s working on another big sleep study.

Hormones regulate things like appetite, metabolism, sex drive, blood pressure and heart rate, body temperature, and circadian rhythms. If the body doesn’t produce the right hormones due to lack of sleep, it’s thought to lead to chronic health problems in addition to fatigue, body aches, and blood pressure problems.

Studies show that lack of sleep can also increase inflammation, the body’s natural defense against infection or injury. Temporary inflammation works well to protect the body, but if it’s chronic, it can lead to multiple diseases.

“Sleep is always one of the most important pieces of the equation for people to be healthy,” Knowlden said.

“People often see the need to sleep as an inconvenience. They think that to get the most out of life, they need to deprive themselves of sleep to get by or to be more social, but it’s actually the other way around,” she said. “Most of the research shows that your quality of life actually improves if you get enough sleep.”

Knowlden said that when people tell her they’re having trouble sleeping, she offers several recommendations.

First, establish a consistent sleep schedule. Training your body to go to bed at a consistent time and wake up at the same time every day makes it easier to get a regular night’s rest.

The bedroom should be dark, quiet, and free of pets that can interfere with sleep.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and large meals before bed. Exercising during the day can also help you sleep better at night.

“The more we can encourage people to get a better night’s rest, the better,” Knowlden said. “Sleep impacts everything.”