“The risk of armed conflict in Ukraine is real”

AGI – Four hours of the NATO-Russia Council were not enough to settle the “strong differences” that exist between the two blocs. On Ukraine and beyond. Dialogue, as delegations confirm, he was “frank and open” but the distances remain unbridgeable.

The Atlantic Alliance said it was open to other meetings because “the risk of an armed conflict in Europe is very real and must be prevented”. Moscow took time to decide and then respond. The desire to confront, to sit at the same table (which had not happened since 2019), is not enough to take steps towards de-exclusation.

The requests are as clear-cut as they are irreconcilable: NATO is demanding that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldavia; it does not veto future Alliance membership, much less interfere with where the thirty Western allies can deploy their forces. Moscow has asked the West to exclude new members such as Ukraine, Georgia or Finland, the Eastern Front, and wants restrictions on the Alliance’s deployment in former Soviets such as Poland and the Baltic states that joined NATO after the Cold War.

“NATO allies are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia, but we will not compromise on fundamental principles. We will not compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation in Europe, and we will not compromise on the right to all countries to do, to choose their own path, including the type of security agreements they want to be part of, and we will not compromise on the right of the Allies to protect and defend each other“, clarified general secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

The crisis in Ukraine “was created by Russia and it is up to Russia to resolve it,” said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. NATO, he explained, “is always ready to engage with Russia and to discuss stability at any time” but “it is Russia that must choose between diplomacy and the clash with its consequences”.

Sherman confirmed that he had had a “very serious and direct” dialogue with the Russian delegates and that he had registered “unanimity on principles” among all the members of the Atlantic Alliance. The Thirty suggested that the delegation return to President Vladimir Putin and examine with him the proposals for a future conversation.

The Moscow delegation confirms NATO’s frankness in dialogue but denounces his unconsciousness in actions. “With its behavior, NATO is creating unacceptable risks for Russia”, said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Aleksander Grushko, head of the Russian delegation to the NATO-Russia Council. “We do not have a common agenda in the areas of common interest”, added the diplomat who said he was worried about “a return to the Cold War”. The frankness of the confrontation also made room for threats.

Moscow “said directly that a further worsening of the situation” with an enlargement of the Atlantic Alliance to the East, “will lead to very serious and unpredictable consequences for European security”. Stoltenberg was not far behind: “We have made it clear that any use of force against Ukraine will be a serious and serious strategic mistake on Russia’s part. It will have serious consequences and Russia will have to pay a high price.”