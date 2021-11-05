the risk of contagion is low playing football – Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

According to researchers from the universities of Basel and Saarland, the transmission of the virus in football and outdoor sports is a rare event and generalized quarantines are not justified.

The risk of a Covid transmission in a football field in general in outdoor activities is minimal And general quarantine measures for opposing teams may not be justified if no close contact has occurred outside the playing field. The problem if anything in the locker rooms, in pre-match retreats and in close contact situations which, however, go beyond the sporting activity in s. A search for the University of Basel and Saarland, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and relaunched by the Ansa agency. The study, funded by the German Football Association, for the umpteenth time denies the research of the universities Leuven and Eindohoven which in April 2020 had aroused great alarm by signaling the risk of contagion even in the simple running outdoors due to the saliva particles emitted during breathing and suspended for a very short time in the air. Other subsequent studies have then shown how outdoor contagion is actually difficult without direct and prolonged physical contact.

The team of this latest research has collected details on nearly 1,300 suspected cases of coronavirus infection from professional leagues, amateur football and youth clubs between August 2020 and March 2021. From these, he identified 104 situations in which it was highly likely that an infected player had taken part in a training session or game. Using contact tracking and detailed video analysis of a total of 21 matches, the researchers then assessed the potentially relevant transmission channels. Video analysis showed that contacts relevant to the infection are rare in football matches and generally of very short duration. In two of the 104 cases examined, the research team could not completely rule out field transmission. However, other potential transmission channels were also possible in both, including private meetings, maskless bus trips, and contacts at work.

The researchers conclude that outdoor sports activities with minimal physical contact carry a very low risk of infection and are therefore a safe option for sport and exercise during the pandemic. It is necessary for caution: scholars note that the data was collected before the Delta variant became the dominant variant of the virus. Additionally, only the professional leagues conducted regular PCR testing of the entire team for up to two weeks after a player’s positive test. The amateur and youth sector clubs followed their respective authority recommendations for PCR testing with a 14-day symptom monitoring policy. This means that asymptomatic cases may not have been recorded.