Every year, in Italy alone, about 120,000 people have a heart attack. Of these, about 25,000 die before they can even reach the hospital.

Unfortunately, we cannot predict a heart attack well in advance. However, we can deduce from our lifestyle what the risks of future heart problems are. We know, for example, that factors related to our diet or how often we train affect cardiovascular health. At the same time, many researchers have tried to list all those symptoms that would indicate a high probability of a heart attack or other cardiovascular problems. With this in mind, an authoritative study conducted by researchers from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine would add an important step. According to the researchers, the risk of heart attack and cardiovascular problems is higher in those with this syndrome, which is both widespread and underestimated. Let’s go into the research to understand which people are most at risk and what conclusions do the experts reach.

The risk of heart attack and cardiovascular problems is higher in those with this syndrome

In the scientific literature, the question of the possibility of predicting a heart attack is widely debated. Researchers from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine conducted a study to re-examine the link between that set of symptoms called metabolic syndrome and cardiac risk. The result of the research would highlight that those suffering from metabolic syndrome would also be much more exposed to the risk of dying from a heart attack.

The research worked through an ad hoc procedure, which compared the results of 37 previous analyzes. In this way, the analyzed sample included a total of 170,000 individuals.

The results obtained from the cross-analysis of data revealed the link between metabolic syndrome and heart attack. But the question is: what is meant by metabolic syndrome?

Here are the symptoms that can be troubling to our heart

Despite the high-sounding name, metabolic syndrome is a fairly common set of symptoms often accentuated by an unhealthy lifestyle.

Symptoms that fall under the so-called metabolic syndrome are: excess abdominal fat, high blood pressure, high levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. Added to these are insulin resistance and high glucose levels.

According to the researchers, a symptomatology corresponding to the metabolic syndrome can be a worrying indicator of heart attack and cardiovascular risk in general.

Recommended reading

In addition to protecting the heart by controlling blood pressure, this natural supplement would reduce mental stress