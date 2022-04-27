A study conducted in Canada, published by the specialized medical journal “British Medical Journal”, focused on the link between cardiovascular diseases and the use of some over-the-counter drugs, that is, they can be purchased without the need for a doctor’s prescription. The results are truly amazing and everyone should be aware of them.

The novelty of research

The warning arises from the fact that overseas experts and academics have highlighted that the risk of heart attack would increase by 53% in certain situations, let’s see in detail which ones.

Well, life that is increasingly hectic requires us to have a fast pace that does not allow for pauses. This means that often, even for a slight discomfort, we decide to resort to a drug that allows us to get back in shape 100% in a short time. In recent times, some products have even been available on the counters of major supermarkets.

Among these are anti-inflammatories, which have seen their use increase exponentially in recent years. This type of medicine is widely used to relieve pain and inflammation that cause it. We often resort to one of these preparations underestimating the possible side effects. The novelty of the research is that it not only studied the effects based on the type of medicine taken but also analyzed the consequences depending on the quantities. The concern arises precisely from this second aspect. In fact, it seems that an excessive dosage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can endanger heart health. In fact, ibuprofen was among the most dangerous substances, which would increase the chance of having a heart attack by 48%. Even this percentage rises to 53% if you frequently take naproxen-based anti-inflammatories.

The risk of heart attack would increase by 53% by taking these common drugs according to a new study

The danger therefore increases when we resort to these drugs in massive doses. The Italian Medicines Agency, better known by the acronym AIFA, carefully watches over the effects of medicines. It intervenes promptly as it did in September 2014, banning the sale in Italy of anti-inflammatories containing rofecoxib, in the face of the study of the reported adverse events.

However, it would be a good idea to always contact your doctor before taking any medication. Even those that do not provide for the sale against a medical prescription.

In fact, a doctor is the only one able to evaluate the possible adverse events and the risks to which we expose ourselves according to our overall health status.

