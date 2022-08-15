The risk of the acting profession

Interpretation, at least a priori, does not seem like a profession of risk. However, there are some actors and actresses who have played and hurt their skin in the exercise of their profession.

Jeremy Strong, an inaccurate jump

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/jeremy-strong-in-costume-posing-for-photography-950a266a.jpg American actor Jeremy Strong. (EFE/PAUL BUCK)

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in the series “Succession”, which broadcasts on the HBO platform, recently said that he had injured his leg while filming one of the episodes of the last season of the three that, at the moment, has the production.

Strong was filming a scene in which his character prepares a party to celebrate his fortieth birthday.

“I jumped off a stage thinking I could fly, but it turns out I can’t,” he told The New Yorker. “Although at the time it made sense.” In the jump, of just over a meter and a half, the actor damaged his tibia and femur and had to wear a metal brace.

Tom Cruise, the ankle did not hold

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/tom-cruise-with-a-blue-shirt-5d4ba910.jpg Tom Cruise. (© 2019 TEAM COCO)

Tom Cruise is known for performing many of the action scenes in his movies himself, without a stunt double. During the filming of 2018’s “Mission: Impossible-Fallout,” the actor broke his ankle in one of the “easy” takes, he told The Tonight Show in July of that year. “It was the easy one, one where I ran and jumped from one building to another,” said the actor.

“I went straight to rehab. About 10-12 hours a day, seven days a week, because six weeks later I had to be on set and twelve weeks later I had to be running again,” the actor said at Cinemacon, according to People.

The protagonist of the action saga said he knew he had broken his ankle right away. “And I really didn’t want to do it again, so I just got up and continued with the take,” he recounted. Once he finished, he asked to be taken to the hospital.

Charlize Theron, elbow, knee and thumb

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/550093260381-5b9ffdbb.jpg Charlize Theron needed three surgeries on her left arm due to a shooting injury. (EFE/EPA/RINGO CHIU)

Charlize Theron, winner of an Oscar for her performance in “Monster”, is also no stranger to action scenes. In “The Old Guard,” Theron plays the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries struggling with the aftermath of her secret condition coming to light.

During the filming, he hurt his elbow, knee and thumb, according to what the fight coordinator of the tape told the specialized publication Insider in June 2020.

For the actress, this was one of the most difficult projects, in terms of action, that she has faced, as she told Entertainment Weekly.

Once they finished filming, Theron needed three surgeries on her left arm. “Everybody was like, ‘It’s probably serious,’ and I was like, ‘We can’t talk about that right now. We just have to move on because what are we going to do? We have three more weeks to shoot. We have to finish it,’” he commented to the outlet.

Leo Dicaprio, a scene with very realistic blood

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/leonardo-dicaprio-in-a-black-suit-on-a-red-carpet-7ede9169.jpg Leonardo DiCaprio did a very real scene when he cut his hand hitting the table, according to the script for “Django Unchained”. (EFE/EPA/ALEX GALLARDO)

In “Django Unchained,” Leonardo DiCaprio cut his hand while playing slave trader Calvin Candie.

In the scene, Candie, already aware of the protagonists’ plans to free Django’s wife, must hit the table in a rage. DiCaprio gives the blow that also reaches a glass cup.

“Blood dripped down his hand. She never got out of character. He kept going,” producer Stacey Sher told Variety in December 2012. “It was very intense. He needed stitches,” she added. The shot was good and the blood that can be seen in the final montage, covering the actor’s hand, is completely real.

Jennifer Lawrence and her ruptured eardrum

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/woman-with-long-hair-smiling-8875ce8b.jpg Jennifer Lawrence (JUAN NAHARRO GIMENEZ – © 2015 GETTY IMAGES)

Jennifer Lawrence lost hearing in one ear while filming “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the second installment of the Hunger Games tetralogy, based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

“I was deaf in one ear for months,” said the actress in 2013, during the promotion of the tape, according to Vanity Fair.

“But that wasn’t really a physical challenge. It was a hearing challenge because I got all these ear infections from diving and water and all that. And then a jet from one of the cornucopia scenes went through my eardrum,” she assured.

Isla Fisher, about to drown

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/woman-with-the-hand-on-the-face-5eb845d5.jpg Fisher Island (© 2019 TEAM COCO)

In one of the stunts that take place in the 2013 film “Now You See Me,” actress Isla Fisher had to chain herself into a water tank for an escape number. The chain was hooked and the anguish that she had to play became real.

“They had a guy who was off camera with an oxygen cylinder, but he was a long way off,” he told the Daily Mail in 2013.

“When I realized that I couldn’t get up and I signaled to him, I realized that I had run out of air.”

He was also unable to reach an emergency button that would have emptied the tank. “Fortunately, I managed to free myself and keep my senses and get out before it got even horribly worse.”