the risk of vaccine myocarditis is very low





Photo Ansa

You give one million doses and just eighteen people contract mypericarditis. But if you are under thirty, the cases rise to forty. Word of a study published in The Lancet Respiratory which confirms not only the safety of the vaccine against Covid, but highlights how the risk of heart inflammation linked to serum against Sars-Cov-2 is comparable to that found in other vaccinations .

That the benefits of the Covid vaccine outweigh any risks, this was known. This time, however, the scientists went further and proved that adverse reactions are by no means the prerogative of the spike protein injection. Take the flu shot for example. In this case, according to the study, the incidence of myopicarditis is equal to 56 cases per million doses administered. “All of this could mean that myopericarditis is an effect of an inflammatory process triggered by any vaccination and not the sole prerogative of the Sars-Cov-2 proteins contained in vaccines,” says National University Hospital infectious disease specialist Jyoti Somani.

The maxi analysis, conducted on over eleven studies with a coverage of 395 million doses, however, shows the existence of factors that expose you to a greater risk of cardiac inflammation. It’s not just about being young and male to have a higher chance of contracting myocarditis. For those who have been inoculated with an MRna vaccine, the risk increases to twenty-two cases per million, even rising to thirty-one for those who have received a double dose of serum. “The risk of such rare events, however – says Kollengode Ramanathan, cardiologist at the National University Hospital of Singapore – should also be balanced with the risk of myopicarditis from infection and these studies should strengthen people’s confidence in the safety of vaccination”.

The administration of new doses continues to be crucial, especially in light of the emergence of new variants.

The World Health Organization is testing two sub-variants of omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, to study their impact on the potential for immune escape. For now, the news is good. The people who contracted these sub-variants had all undergone the full vaccination course and developed mild symptoms.