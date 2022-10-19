The risk that the dollar at $5,000 is here to stay in Colombia

The dollar closed this Wednesday above $4,800. Photo: Getty Images – Yagi Studio

Not enough time has passed to forget that only eight years ago the dollar in Colombia was around $2,000. But the collapse of international oil prices (in 2014), the trade war between China and the United States (2018), COVID-19 (2020), the post-pandemic effects (2021) and the war in Ukraine (2022) were increasingly weakening the Colombian peso to the point that the US currency is close to breaking $5,000. An unprecedented milestone that is shaking the Colombian economy and its citizens. And it might not be a short-term shock, that is, there is a risk that these exchange rate levels will be maintained or even higher.

What to blame?

Although there are a series of direct, indirect, national and international effects that influence the rise of the dollar, this phenomenon can be attributed to a single cause: inflation. It is a fire that started in the first half of 2021 that has not been put out, on the contrary, every month there is news that seems to pour gasoline on it.

It doesn’t just happen in Colombia, there are inflationary pressures all over the world. It is the result of the post-pandemic economic reactivation, the world supply still in recovery, the container crisis, the rise in energy and raw material prices, as well as the global increase in food prices. As if it weren’t complex enough, in February 2022 the war broke out in Ukraine, exacerbating all these problems.

The measures to control the rise in prices are perhaps equal to or more worrying than inflation itself. Specifically, due to the rise in interest rates that central banks have been carrying out in order to reduce the dynamism of their respective economies, and thus curb domestic prices.

The best example is the Banco de la República: which has raised its interest rate from 1.75 to 10% between September 2021 and the ninth month of 2022. And it is not the only one that is doing it, it is a trend of all the central banks of the world, including the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, which increased its rate from 0.25 to 3.25% so far this year.

In fact, the Fed generates additional pressure for the central banks of emerging economies such as Colombia. The rate of the Bank of the Republic must maintain a good difference with respect to the rate of the Federal Reserve to maintain and attract dollars to Colombia. Which does not only have exchange intentions, but also inflationary since about 15% of the family basket is imported.

This phenomenon is causing a large-scale problem: the World Bank has already warned that this upward trend in central bank interest is increasing the risks of a global recession breaking out in 2023. In fact, these fears have been triggered in the weeks after the OPEC + agreement to reduce their joint production by 2 million barrels per day of oil from November 2022 was known.

This pact puts pressure on gasoline prices and therefore aggravates the inflationary pressures that punish most of the world’s economies. Which in turn increases the pressure for central banks to step up their interest rate hikes.

Specifically, there is great concern about the position taken by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting on November 2. As the central bank of the world’s leading economy, its decision will reinforce or calm fears of a global crisis in 2023. Even a Bloomberg report warns that there is already a 100% probability of a recession in the United States next year.

What does all this have to do with the dollar?

When there is a crisis, or uncertainty due to a possible crisis, the US currency usually becomes a refuge asset. That is, investors sell risky assets, such as assets from emerging economies, to buy safer securities such as the dollar.

In fact, the dollar is perceived as so safe in this global context that it has even appreciated against other strong currencies. The euro has been below the parity level for several weeks.

If they are devaluing in Europe, it is natural that the dollar will also rise locally. And it is particularly serious in exchange terms that Colombia is the economy of the region where the country risk (Embi) has increased the most so far in 2022. This situation puts the Colombian economy, and its assets, in a situation of rejection by part of investors seeking to avoid risky investments.

This is why it is no coincidence that the dollar has risen more than $400 in just this month of October. The exchange rate has been reacting to all the announcements that produce uncertainty about the local and international economy: such as the OPEC+ cut and the announcements related to the tax reform that is being processed in Congress.

What will happen to the dollar in Colombia?

The behavior of the US currency in Colombia will depend on several factors that are related precisely to the uncertainty of the national and global economy. And in the coming weeks there are several news and events that could lead the exchange rate to make its last jump to $5,000

“I believe that we will reach $5,000 because the climax of volatility due to the global economy has not yet been reached. So there is room for the exchange rate to rise further. For example, there is the November 2 meeting of the Federal Reserve where he could reiterate his concern about inflation. It could also influence that the Banco de la República raises its interest rate by less than 100 points at the meeting on October 28, and the announcements made by the government will also be key, ”explained Felipe Campos, Investment and Research Manager of Alianza Securities and Fiduciary.

Indeed, Juan David Ballén, director of analysis and strategy at Casa de Bolsa, highlights the weight that government announcements have on the behavior of the dollar in Colombia: “It is vital, among many things, to know how the Executive will make the energy transition in the country. If it is not done in an orderly manner, it could continue to affect the price of the rate.”

Will the dollar at $5,000 come to stay?

The dollar in Colombia closed this Wednesday at less than $200 of $5,000, so there is little way for the exchange rate to exceed this mark. So the really interesting thing is what will happen if it reaches this level.

“We are almost at $5,000, I think the risk is that it goes towards $5,200. The risks have increased, both for the dollar in general as well as the decisions in Colombia. A Banrep less willing to raise interest definitely does not help and Petro has made it clear that it does not want higher rates, “explained Álvaro Vivanco, head of strategy for emerging markets at NatWest Markets in New York.

In fact, for the international analyst there is a risk that the dollar at $5,000 will come to stay in Colombia: “I think it is a structural devaluation, the world has changed. And Colombia appears as one of the most vulnerable countries, since it has a high twin deficit (the sum of fiscal and current account deficits)”.

All the analysts consulted explained that in 2023, possibly in the second quarter, much of the uncertainty due to the global economy will be reduced and the local exchange rate could lose some ground. But it is not clear how much, since they reiterate the role of government announcements on the behavior of the dollar in Colombia.