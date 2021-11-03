The risks associated with the supermarket card: privacy compromised

Supermarket card, an object that we all have and that we use every time we shop: the risks it entails on our privacy.

Every time we go shopping we take it out: the supermarket card we always keep it with us, at hand, inside the wallet. Once the products have been recovered, we empty the trolley on the checkout platform, and here we extract our card to take advantage of the advantages of loyalty. The supermarket card is always convenient, at least from an economic point of view, so much so that it allows you to accumulate points, discount vouchers and have other benefits.

The loyalty card is a symbol: it testifies to the relationship between customer and shop. But this report is signed filing the customer, taking all personal data from them. Often these are discounts on purchased goods, or even good points to receive rewards or economic advantages. But when requested, you must fill out a form in which to enter your personal data. What are the risks once the supermarket card application form is signed?

Supermarket card: is our privacy really protected?

Savings at the cost of a personal filing, is it worth it? The Privacy Guarantor he was interested in this phenomenon, asking himself this question. Are there any risks in owning a supermarket card? The card is designed in such a way as to convince the customer to always buy in the same store, in exchange for this he receives discounts and prizes.

The convenience is there, it is undeniable, both for the customer and for the shopkeeper. The equation is: the more you spend, the more rewards you get. But the consumer must register, providing all his personal data. Name, surname, address, profession, telephone number and email, tax code. These are the data to be provided when completing the card form.

All this is needed by the shop to monitor customers, every time you shop and pass the card to the house, the shop learns everything about us. How many times have we gone shopping, our profession, how much we spend on average, which products we buy the most and much more. All this serves not only to build customer loyalty, but also for provide statistics on the products to be exhibited and to whom to use them.

In this way the store can act accordingly, perhaps by applying discounts on certain goods, or by not taking certain products from suppliers. In fact, the Privacy Guarantor complains that customers are not made aware of their choices. This is ethically incorrect, but this is one of the evils of the contemporary age. To counter this, the authorities forced supermarkets to inform customers at the very moment they request the card.

Once informed, the consumer can choose whether to fill out the form or not. Or if he still wants the card but does not want to give consent to the processing of data to marketing purposes. Furthermore, the guarantor has established that customer data must be kept on file for only two years. Then they must be trashed. Before signing any form, be well informed.