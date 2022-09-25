The risks of gender bias in health care



The reference pattern in medicine is and continues to be man, although there is no certainty that it is the valid model for both sexes



The gender perspective aims to provide, in medicine, scientific evidence for the benefit of women, but also men



The elimination of the health gender bias requires a rethinking and a change in clinical practice and research, say the specialists

In 1991, JZ Ayanian and AM Epstein published, in the journal The New England of Medicinethe article “Differences in the use of procedures between women and men hospitalized for coronary disease”, which coined the concept of “gender bias in health care”. This is a study involving 49,623 patients admitted to Harvard Hospital and 33,159 to New Haven Hospital with coronary heart diseasein 1987. The conclusion drawn from this investigation was the existence of differences significant in performing more angiography and revascularization tests to men than to women, including control for age, comorbidity, and severity. More recently, and following in the footsteps of that article, The Lancet Commission on women and cardiovascular disease: time for a shift in women’s health conducted a bibliographic review of 600 articles what evidence that women are still less studied with less diagnostic and therapeutic effort.

The consequences of the existence of this type of bias are translated “in errors and delays in the diagnostic process and in the therapeutic strategy and uncertain prognoses in terms of morbidity and mortality”, points out María Teresa Ruiz Cantero, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante and researcher of the Group of Social Determinants of Health of the Center for Biomedical Research in Epidemiology and Health Network Public, in charge of coordinating the monograph “Gender perspective in medicine”, published by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation in 2019.

María Rosario López Giménez, professor at the Faculty of Medicine, member of the University Institute for Women’s Studies of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and expert in Health and Gender, maintains that “the development of medical science has been done by men and also the reference patterns have been male based on the unproven belief that they were models valid for both sexes. This erroneous approach to equality has generated discriminatory action regarding women’s health; that is, a gender bias, making it invisible and allowing this bias to cover all aspects related to health; diagnosis, treatments, research”.

In dealing with health problems, be aware of the differences between biological sex and genderAs the European Commission points out in its Guide on Gender Equality in Horizon 2020. Regarding the first, this document points out that “the biological characteristics of women and men, boys and girls, in terms of reproductive organs and functions based on physiology and chromosomes would be. The second refers to the sociocultural and political construction that determines the interpersonal relationships of women and men. that grant benefits and access to resources, such as health, to those in higher positions in a gender hierarchy”. The expert in Health and Gender explains that both aspects may have more weight in one pathology or another, causing a more pronounced bias. Thus, “those pathologies that are supposed to be mainly male are usually underdiagnosed in women and, on the other hand, those pathologies that are predominantly female (such as some immunological diseases) tend to be more unknown and have fewer treatments available and less attention from the point of view of research”.

The lack of an adequate diagnosis also causes an important therapeutic gender bias. When this happens, continues María Rosario López Giménez, “as has happened until recently with myocardial infarction in women, for example, which has symptoms that are very different from those of men, the therapeutic effort is affected because it does not the problem is considered important enough and fewer tests are done. In other cases, such as the issue of chronic pain or general malaise in older women, instead of seeking an accurate diagnosis, antidepressants or anxiolytics are used.

Which, today, androcentric medicinewhich considers the man like gold standard in medicinecontinues to prevail both in diagnostic and therapeutic work, contributes, according to the experts, to maintain inequalities to the detriment of women, since the disease does not always manifest itself in the same way in men as in women. “We talk about biological differences. For example, in the spondyloarthrosis -a pathology in which only 11% of diagnoses in women are correct-, in men it manifests itself with inflammation, problems in the spine and, however, in women it often begins with problems in the hands and feet ”. It has also happened with Covid-19, says María Teresa Ruiz Cantero: “pneumonias have led to more men being admitted than women, while women have more frequently had digestive problems. It is important to take these differences into account so that, in the case of women, diagnoses are not missed when the symptoms are different in them than in them”.

Sometimes, gender bias can also occur in men, comments the Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alicante. For this reason, explains this specialist, “the gender perspective aims to provide, in medicine, scientific evidence for the benefit of women, but also of men. For example, osteoporosis is diagnosed less in men than in women and the diagnostic delay is higher in men than in women. Yes why osteoporosis is thought especially in women during menopausewhen really a third of osteoporosis is in men”.

To the gender bias in diagnosis and treatment is also added the gender perspective in scientific research through the development of clinical trials. María Teresa Ruiz Cantero says that “there are many clinical trials that use, above all, samples from men and then their results are inferred to women without considering that they have different hormonal variability typical of the menstrual cycle. The hormones interact differently with the drug and can have different side effects. It is not so much that the efficacy of the product is different as that there is different side effects. Thus, this expert considers, it would be advisable “to include it in this type of study, because in order to prescribe a drug, it is necessary to know the existence of variations in the response to treatment according to the stage of the menstrual cycle and if it is before or after menopause, if hormonal therapies affect the response, if the studied drugs can affect their fertility and if both sexes respond differently to the same treatment”.