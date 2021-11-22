the risks of losing entire assets. Milan, the “black” capital – Corriere.it

from Stefano Righi

The huge market: more than eleven thousand types of digital banknotes are in circulation today, many outside of legality. And more and more people, attracted by the idea of ​​strong and easy earnings, invest at the risk of losing entire assets

The concrete, real, close danger. The multiplication of crimes based on the use of cryptocurrencies (Milan the black capital in Italy) is the clear signal that inside, in that dull world that navigates the web beyond the confines of legality, the underworld has changed register, it has become more cultured, refined, subtle. In the era of traceable payments, of the bank on mobile phones, of instant transfers, just as the reduction in the use of cash seemed to open new horizons of legality in a country often accustomed to under-the-counter payments, the explosion – for now only underground – of crypto-scams induces a rethinking, promises the threat of a backtrack that risks bringing Italy back to the Middle Ages of payments, just as digital currency is one of the great protagonists of the change taking place all over the world. There are risks and for this reason the judiciary and the police are scouring the Internet in search of objective evidence of the complaints, the suspects, the only whispered fears. But cryptocurrencies are impenetrable, because they base their existence, their external physical appearance, on an underlying that contains a great value, the blockchain. this is the center of everything the movement that has populated the web in a disordered way.

The blockchain The site of the American IBM explains: the blockchain a shared and immutable accounting ledger that facilitates the transaction registration process and the traceability of assets in a commercial network. That is, the blockchain a sequence of alphanumeric codes capable of uniquely identifying any asset. This is its great strength: the transparent and immutable control of information. More or less famous coins have developed on this scientific originality, often at the center of hyperbolic price changes within a few hours. Impossible to clearly distinguish one from the other, also because there are about 11 thousand cryptocurrencies in circulation today. A huge amount if we consider that the legal tender currencies, the official ones, are just over two hundred all over the world. So, be wary (for now) of cryptocurrencies, but believe in blockchain. For the skeptics, it is sufficient to think that, at the moment, there is no sovereign authority to call upon in the event of reversals. There is no equivalent of the Bank of Italy, the ECB or the Federal Reserve in the world of cryptocurrencies. They are payment circuits without uniform regulation. Private clubs, with their own rules, which often operate with a logic halfway between the loyalty card of the supermarket and the chain stores, attracting investors with the promise of amazing results. But too many, among those who have invested in it in recent years, have lost everything.

What’s underneath? Despite this, opinions on the issue continue to be divergent. In America, New York State is very cautious on the use of cryptocurrencies, while Nevada is more open. The republic of El Salvador has proclaimed the legal value of these coins, alongside the dollar and also Japan gives them credit, studying the hypotheses of a state cryptocurrency. But the crucial point is what is technically called underlying. What’s underneath, or inside a cryptocurrency? Until fifty years ago, the official currencies were linked to each other by a fixed exchange rate, the so-called gold standard, which considered the gold reserves of each country. A rigid system, but certain, which lasted from the end of the war and which saw one dollar exchanged for 625 lire. Since August 1971, currencies have opened up to markets, but they always have nations, economies, certain riches as underlying. Unlike cryptocurrencies, which are betting on the future, but with real money now.

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.