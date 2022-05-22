The risky filming of Jessica Cediel with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Jessica Cediel is one of the most beautiful and outstanding hosts and models in Latin America. The Colombian born in Bogotá 40 years ago, she is in charge of demonstrating why she is one of the most sensual women of all. With a video that she posted on her account from InstagramCediel challenged the restrictions and took all eyes.

Recently, Cediel joined the group of Colombian celebrities who decided to create exclusive content in exchange for money on their social networks. Although it shows a preview, to be able to observe the rest, a subscription must be paid. Unlike other celebrities who attended Only Fans, the Bogota native decided to create her own page, where subscribers will not only find exclusive photos, but also videos and personalized greetings.

Jessica Cediel is one of the most attractive women. Source Instagram @jessicacedielnet

The race of Jessica Cediel She began as an advertising model for television commercials and magazines. Then, she made her first foray as a television presenter in various programs in her country until 2014 where she settled in Miami and began to be part of programs such as “El gordo y la flaca” or “Sal y pepper” . On the other hand, the 40-year-old Colombian did not rule out dedicating herself to singing.

As for her personal life, the driver confessed that she has become very spiritual and that God plays an important role in her life. Furthermore, she revealed that she is in no hurry to find the love of her life and that the perfect man will come to her soon. Cediel, through some stories on social networks, said: “I have realized that God has spoken to me and it is very beautiful. Ask and thank him for whatever you need in your life.”

Jessica Cediel She demonstrates through her Instagram why she is one of the prettiest women of all. The 40-year-old Colombian published a video that defies the limits of the camera’s social network, in which she is seen wearing a lace set and with a message for those who spoke about her face. The video had millions of views and lit up social networks.