The risky passage for Biden in the quagmire of US democracy

A year after the beginning of his mandate, with the double welfare and climate plan still in a stalled phase, US President Joe Biden launches a new – and uncertain – phase of his presidency: the one dedicated to the reform against obstructionism, essential for pass legislation for the protection of voting rights in the Senate. In a speech this evening in Atlanta, the president will express his support for a change in the Senate rules regarding filibustering, which allows the minority party to block majority decisions simply by refusing to end the debate. According to the New York Times, Biden will not go so far as to call for a large-scale elimination of obstruction, but will argue that this mechanism should no longer apply to issues of constitutional rights, such as the right to vote.

History has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression over voting rights. And it will not be kind to those who fail to defend the right to vote.

The visit to Georgia, a state symbol of the battle for the protection of the right to vote, is presented by the White House as a turning point that places the question of questions for the future of American democracy at the center of the presidential agenda. Will the United States be able to “choose democracy instead of autocracy, light instead of shadow, justice instead of injustice?” Biden said, according to the previews of the US press. But the results of this effort are very uncertain, both due to the perplexities of some centrist senators, and to the criticisms coming from the left, with various exponents of the struggle for voting rights accusing the president of having moved late and badly.

The places chosen to attempt the shot are highly symbolic. Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will pay tribute to the historic civil rights battles of African Americans by visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church and placing a wreath in the crypt of Reverend Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott King. The speech will be held at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, a consortium of four colleges and universities that are a landmark of the African American community.

Defenders of voting rights in Georgia and at the national level are increasingly concerned about what could happen in 2022 – and beyond – following the enactment of laws promoted by Republicans that reduce, for example, the space for voting by mail. There are at least twenty republican-led states where laws have been passed that make registration and voting more difficult, and others are moving in this direction. According to critics, the initiatives respond to a broader plan by the GOP to limit access to the vote by the most disadvantaged communities, starting with ethnic minorities.

Democratic legislators aim to protect voting rights in two bills. The first is the Freedom to Vote Act which provides several measures, including automatic voter registration, protection and expansion of voting by mail, and other steps to modernize the electoral process and “protect the right to free and fair elections for all”. According to the promoters, it is a necessary step to “ensure that every American can make their voices heard in the elections, especially black voters, young and with disabilities, who are disproportionately affected by the restrictive laws” wanted by the Republicans. The other bill is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore some crucial anti-discrimination measures from the Voting Rights Act that were eliminated by the Supreme Court in 2013.

The point is that approval of both laws in the Senate is impossible without a change in filibustering. The current rules require 60 votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster, far more than the 51 Democrats in the upper house (including Vice President Harris’s). Indeed, Republicans unanimously opposed the voting rights measures. But the way to change the Senate rules – and thus limit the effects of filibustering – is far from obvious: it would require the solid support of all 50 dem senators, and some – such as Joe Manchin III (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona) – have expressed strong public opposition to changing the rules.

Last week Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat and majority leader, said Republicans could have until Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – to drop their opposition to debate and votes on the issue. or face the prospect of revising the filibuster rules. The response from Republican Senator Mitch McConnell from Kentucky was furious: “As Senator Schumer is determined to try and break the Senate, Republicans will show how this reckless action would have immediate consequences,” he said in a statement Monday.

For Biden, this is a step that is both risky and obligatory. Risky due to the high chances of bankruptcy due to defections in his own party; obliged because today the dissatisfaction is high among those groups and those communities that in November 2020 were decisive for his victory. Several groups committed to the protection of voting rights have chosen not to attend the event in Atlanta today, accusing the president of having acted too late and timidly on a crucial issue for American democracy.

Emblematic, in this sense, is the absence of Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia and founder of Fair Fight Action, with whom she fights to promote fair elections, educate voters about their rights and avoid undue cancellation of citizens from the lists. of voters. Her staff has made it known that she will not be there for agenda reasons, but many commentators point out that it is difficult to imagine more important commitments than a presidential speech on the topic that is most dear to her. On Twitter he did not fail to make his voice heard, borrowing the words of Martin Luther King: “The fight for the right to vote requires persistence. As MLK exhorted, ‘the clock of fate is ticking. We must act now before it is too late. ‘ Thank you, president, for refusing to relinquish until the job is done. Welcome back to Georgia, where we do good ”.

From the Atlanta University stage, the president will launch his pledge to black Georgia voters. “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies, foreign and internal”. The open question is which path the Senate will take, where the feeble democratic majority is already in danger of wavering.