The risky photograph of Shannon de Lima with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Shannon from Lima was in a relationship for a long time Mark Anthony, to whom she was married. However, that relationship ended and the model continued to discover love. She first did it with the Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez and currently with the Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer.

At first they were just rumors that Shannon He was in a relationship with the boyfriend of Ester Expósito from Madrid. But then the paparazzi began to catch them together at festivals and commercial stores. They were even seen at the airport in Monterrey, Mexico, where they were at a musical event.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

Little by little, the lovebirds stopped hiding to make their love public and they began to show themselves on their personal networks. “Counting the days,” he wrote Shannon along with a black-and-white screenshot of her on one side, and Speitzer on the other being licked on the cheek by her dog.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The phrase hinted that they are not in the same city but soon will be. In addition, he included a heart and ended up confirming that they are in a relationship. In the last hours, Shannon shared three photos along with the text “Live your best life.” In them, the Venezuelan presumes her abdomen flat and tanned by the sun.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

the ex of Mark Anthony She wore an aqua green underboob top and a low rise mom jean on Instagram. She also accessorized with white tennis shoes and sunglasses. The publication exceeded 33,000 likes and 138 comments. “Hey, calm down”, “Bellisimaaaaas” and “You calm me down!!!!” It was just some of them.