The risky photograph of Yanet García with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Yanet García recently said that she is the protagonist of a Netflix movie where the temperature rises. The “Weather Girl” revealed on her social media accounts that she starred in a movie where she has scantily clad scenes. “Bellezonismo” was filmed a few years ago and in it she shows that she is very talented.

Yanet Garcia She became popular as “La Chica del Clima” on the program “Hoy”, however, she left this facet to try her luck in other areas that range from being a healthy lifestyle influencer, a model for the Only Fans platform for adults, and now an actress. , as this film represents one of his first appearances on the big screen.

Yanet Garcia posing. Source: Instagram.

The publication of the beauty yanet With which I post a video of the production on Instagram, it says: “Weekend to enjoy the movie “Bellezonismo” on Netflix. Remember that it is available in Spain and all of Europe”, Yanet García placed in the description of the clip that has received more than 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments where her fans express their excitement at seeing her on the screen.

Other facets in social networks and especially in the little camera that benefit Yanet Garcia is when he shows himself in his underwear posing, as he did a few hours ago. To the limit of censorship, the model was shown with a fuchsia lace set that drove more than one crazy.

Yanet Garcia posing. Source: Instagram.

The publication of yanet It gathers thousands of likes and was filled with comments from all over the world, making it clear to the world that the former weather girl, who raises temperatures with the blink of an eye.