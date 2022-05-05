The risky photographs of Karol G’s sister with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G that already exceeds 100,000 followers on its official Instagram account. It is that the young woman, although she is not dedicated to the world of music, she has managed to win and make her own way in the field of influencers and entrepreneurs, since she has a food place in Colombia.

Although their relationship is not the best or the most fluid, the blonde publicly defended Carol G when she was attacked with a suit by a follower. “Too bad for you, but things are not as they appear to be. To begin with, the drink was not alcohol, much less I am a fan of Yailin, clearly if I was in Provence it is because I went to enjoy Karol’s company. I got a little emotional and threw water on it, and yes, it’s disrespectful and I apologize to everyone, especially the singer. We all have mistakes, “said the accused girl.

One of the fans who defended the interpreter of “Tusa” was her own Catherine Giraldo, who left his comment on the video posted on the networks, at the exact moment of the attack. “Damn” was the simple but forceful insult left to the girl, in defense of her sister.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

this past thursday, Catherine published a new and risky photo session along with a thoughtful phrase: “The Eyes Are The Window Of The Soul. They do not hide, nor do they lie… Although the words try…”. Let’s remember that she has beautiful blue eyes that are constantly praised by her fans.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

In the photos, the sister of Carol G She wore a black lace ensemble, although what she showed the most is skin. The publication exceeded 1,800 likes and 80 comments. “You have beautiful beautiful eyes”, “I love you kat, your big eyes are beautiful” and “Simply a mamasita goddess” were some of the messages on the camera network.