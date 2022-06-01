The risky photographs of Renata Notni with which she defies the restrictions of Instagram

Renata Notni lives an excellent personal moment, which she accompanies with her working life. He is currently happily in a relationship with Diego Boneta, with whom he forms one of the most commented couples on social networks and the media thanks to the fact that they are considered one of the “relationship goals” that every member of the show business or the general public.

Although the beautiful Renata Notni and Diego Boneta, remembered for the Luis Miguel bioseries, have an enviable love, they have not yet taken the step of formalizing in front of the altar. The Televisa soap opera actress has come out to confess the real reason why said civil and religious union has not happened as thousands of fans have been waiting for some time.

Renata Notni posing. Source: Instagram Renata Notni.

“At the moment I am with him and I am happy but I am very focused on enjoying the day to day and thus not future or anything. I think that if the pandemic taught us anything, it is that the only thing we have is the moment and nothing enjoying each day, my work, my family, my friends and health above all, that we are healthy, “he said. Notni In an interview.

Secondly, Renata Notni, gives herself the luxury and pleasure of showing off her well-cared figure and every situation that happens in her life on her Instagram. She recently played to the limit of the censorship of the camera social network with a series of photos that have her posing only with a black jacket.

The three images of Renata Notni on Instagram they exceed 90 thousand likes and 300 comments from all latitudes and styles, which filled her with compliments and good vibes for whatever the future holds.