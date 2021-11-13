“The rivalry with Keylor Navas bothers me, being on the bench hurts me” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Sereni

The PSG goalkeeper who recently showed some uncertainties even with the national team, confesses: At Milan I was used to always playing from the beginning, so now it’s not easy “

«The rivalry with Keylor Navas it bothers me, being on the bench hurts me ». The pains of the young Gigio in the open. Yesterday the Olympic stadium was pampered a little, applauded him before the Italy-Switzerland. In which he then folded to the shot of Widmer, and in the end he took a risk with his feet. In short, Donnarumma did not seem calm.

It is possible that this is connected to his life with few smiles at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is still forced to watch the games from the bench. He is discontented Gigio, and for the first time he talks about it openly: «At Milan I was used to always playing from the beginning, so now it’s not easy – his words to TnT Sports -. Sometimes being on the bench hurts me ».

And to say that, since the beginning of the season, the national team goalkeeper has put together two appearances in Champions League (out of four games) and five in the league out of a total of 13 games. As a percentage, he took the field in 38% of the minutes possible with the PSG. Not an easy situation for the best player of the last European, the man who dragged Italy to victory with his saves. Gigio also confesses that “the rivalry with Navas bothers me, but it has no effect on my performance”. Then, with a modicum of positivity: “The situation will be resolved soon, I am convinced”.