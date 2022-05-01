The rivals he would have in the Liga MX Repechage

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara managed to sneak into the Clausura 2022 playoff as one of the most successful teams, closing the regular phase with 4 consecutive victories, however, it was not enough to qualify directly and they expect a rival for the next round.

Ricardo Cadena’s team has to wait for the results of the Mx League matches on Sunday, as Pumas, Toluca and León will define the Flock’s rival in the playoffs, which will be played at the Akron Stadium, no matter what happens .

Who could Chivas play against in the Repechage?

Lion ;

; In the event that the Fiera wins its match against Toluca, Chivas’ rival will be the emerald team, whatever happens with the Pumas match against Pachuca.

Cougars;

yes If the University team wins against Pachuca and León does not win their match, Pumas will be Chivas’ rival in the playoffs.

Mazatlan;

If the Pumas don’t beat Pachuca and Leon doesn’t beat Toluca.

In the event that both matches end in a tie, Mazatlan will be Chivas’ rival.

