The road to equality extends through Urduliz

The new road tile is located on Aiztabi de Urduliz street.

CZ





The road to equality in Urduliz continues to spread throughout the municipality. The vindictive path, started in 2019 in front of the headquarters of the Inola women’s association, already has four tiles that symbolize the fight for equality and a firm position against sexist violence.

It is a participatory project promoted by the Equality Area and has the collaboration of local associations and the citizens of the municipality. It was launched in 2018 and is scheduled to end with a final tile next to the town hall. Along the way, it is planned that “at least eleven tiles with messages designed and chosen in a participatory manner” will be installed, explained the members of Inola.

Purple footprints guide the way to the new tile. Photo: CZ

In this waythe fourth tile, installed on Aiztabi streetwas inaugurated this past Sunday on the occasion of the acts planned for March 8 by young people from the municipal gazteleku, who were responsible for choosing the phrase that carries plate inscribed: I don’t want to feel brave when I go out, I want to feel free. stop machismo.

From Plaza Elortza, where a rally and reading of a manifesto took place, and after the subsequent feminist triki-poteo, the procession moved to the surroundings of the metro station, where purple footprints were placed to join the path between the third tile and the fourth, located on Aiztabi street, near the Igeltzera industrial estate.

On this line, every year In the month of November, a process open to the citizens of the municipality begins to choose the message that will be printed on the tile. To do this, during that month the neighbors are asked to write messages with content and values ​​of equality in reference to sexist violence. Once the message is chosen, every 8-M the inauguration celebration is held.

It should be remembered that the first step was taken five years ago, in 2017, when a commemorative tree was installed next to the Inola headquarters. Later, in 2019, the path began with the installation of the first tile, located near the Inola headquarters and the church, with the message You are not alone! We will be here until we end violence against women.

The following year the second plaque was placed in Lehendakari Aguirre square with the motto Not one step back, not one less right and last year the third was placed in the vicinity of the subway station with the following message: Your silence makes him stronger, raise your voice.

Programming

Likewise, today, Tuesday, the local associations will participate in the demonstrations called in the Biscayan capital and for tomorrow, Wednesday have scheduled a lilac gathering named Feminist self defense. Empowerment strategy for womenat the Inola headquarters. What’s more, on Friday, at 6:30 p.m. a film session with a gender perspective will be offered with the screening at the house of culture The scandal, a film starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Finally, as a climax to the special programming of 8-M, on Sunday the presentation of the book will take place sardinerakfrom Gotzone Butrón.