The road to the Palme d’Or: These are the films in the Official Section of Cannes 2022

The 75th edition of the French contest takes place from May 17 to 22.

Starts on Cannes Film Festival 2022. The French competition, which is held from May 17 to 22has a Official Section in which the Spanish presence of the director Albert Serra stands out with his film Bora Bora. The titles that compete for the palm d’or this year range from science fiction -like Crimes of the Future from David Cronenberg- to dramas -like the new Claire Denis entitled Stars at Noon-. Comedy will also be present, since the Official Section will be inaugurated with the film Coupez! (out of competition), which is a story with zombies in between. James Gray has also carved out a niche for himself in the race for the Palme d’Or with the film based on his childhood memories Armageddon Time. Arnaud Desplechin, Hirokazu Kore-Eda, Park Chan-Wook and Lukas Dhont are other directors competing this year for the grand prize of the competition. Although Serra is the only Spaniard present in the Official Section, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who will present Ace Bestasand Elena López Riera, who participates in the Directors’ Fortnight with his feature film debut Water. Check out the films competing for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2022 below:

‘Coupez!’ (Out of competition, opening film)

director: Michel Hazanavicius.

Synopsis: A film crew is working in an abandoned building to shoot a zombie movie. In addition to the problems that arise during production, the protagonists will also have to face the arrival of real undead.

Distribution: Matilda Lutz, Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris.

‘Holy Spider’

director: Ali Abbassi.

Synopsis: A family man seeks to cleanse the city of Mashhad of prostitution. He believes that his idea is a divine mission, but he despairs when he realizes, after murdering several women, that no one is interested in his own religious crusade.

Distribution: Arash Ashtiani and Sara Fazilat.

‘Forever Young’

director: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.

Synopsis: In Paris in the 1980s, a group of young people have just been admitted to an important acting school run by one of the greatest exponents of 20th-century French culture: Patrice Chéreau.

Synopsis: Louis Garrel, Micha Lescot and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

‘Crimes Of The Future’

director: David Cronenberg.

Synopsis: In the not too distant future, evolution has led humans to alter their biological makeup. Some embrace the changes, but others do not. Saul Tenser is an artist who has managed to grow new and unexpected organs in his body. The current situation in society leads the protagonist to consider what will be his most impressive performance.

Distribution: Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

‘Stars at Noon’

Director: claire denis.

Synopsis: A mysterious English businessman and an American journalist start an affair. Set in Nicaragua, in 1984, the protagonists will have to face a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies that will lead them to try everything to escape the country.

Distribution: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn and Danny Ramirez.

‘Brother and Sister’

director: Arnaud Desplechin.

Synopsis: Alice, an actress, and Louis, a teacher and poet, are two brothers on the verge of 50 years. Although they haven’t spoken to each other for almost two decades, their paths come together again when their parents die.

Distribution: Marion Cotillard, Melvil Poupaud and Golshifteh Farahani.

‘Close’

director: lukas dhont.

Synopsis: Léo and Rémi have always been friends, but when they are 13 years old, an event separates them. After what happened, Léo approaches Rémi’s mother to try to understand what has broken their friendship.

Distribution: Igor Van Dessel, Emilie Dequenne and Léa Drucker.

‘Armageddon Time’

director: James Gray.

Synopsis: Based on the childhood memories of director James Gray, the story is set in Queens in the mid-1980s with the United States about to elect Ronald Reagan as its new president.

Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.

‘broker’

director: Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Synopsis: In Korea, a man calling himself a “goodwill broker” finds parents for an abandoned baby. He and his associates are pursued by a pair of detectives looking to uncover his activities.

Distribution: Dong-won Gang, Song Kang-Ho and Doona Bae.

‘NMR’

director: Cristian Mungiu.

Synopsis: Matthias returns to his hometown in Transylvania before Christmas. He has been working abroad for a while and has now returned to his family. But when a woman he had an affair with in the past comes back into his life, his impulses and feelings come to the fore again.

Distribution: Marin Grigore, Judith State and Andras Hathazi.

‘Triangle of Sadness’

director: Ruben Östlund.

Synopsis: Two models are about to reach an age where they think about retiring. The first one is balding and the second one rejects all the rich men who are after her.

Distribution: Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson and Zlatko Buric.

‘Decision to Leave’

director: Park Chan Wook.

Synopsis: A veteran detective investigates the death of a man on top of a mountain. His wife becomes the main suspect, but the protagonist cannot help being attracted by the magnetism that the young woman gives off.

Distribution: Tang Wei, Go Kyung-pyo and Park Hae-il.

‘Show Up’

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Synopsis: An artist is about to get an exhibition that will change her life. Weeks before the important event, her life becomes chaotic, which also inspires her art.

Distribution: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau and Judd Hirsch.

‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’

director: Kirill Serebrennikov.

Synopsis: Antonina Miliukova, a young Russian woman from the 19th century, marries the composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Her love for him turns into an obsession and she is rejected. Consumed by her feelings, the protagonist decides to endure everything to stay with him.

Distribution: Alyona Mikhailova, Yuliya Aug and Filipp Avdeev.

‘Bora Bora’

director: Albert Serra.

Synopsis: A writer returns to French Polynesia after succeeding with her latest novel. However, her return to her native island is not easy, as she finds herself in the midst of a creative crisis. Faced with the impossibility of writing, the protagonist accepts a job as a translator for an ambassador with whom she begins a relationship.

Distribution: Benoît Magimel, Marc Susini and Sergi López.