the roadmaps of the updates will be reduced to avoid controversy – Nerd4.life

Star Citizen continues its very long development path and, for do not feed controversythe developers of Cloud Imperium have decided to change the organization of the roadmaps making them shorter and more concise, so as not to feed false hopes, or anything like that.

The developers have in fact noticed that even the most passionate users tend to get impatient because of the frequent ones postponements applied to the features announced during the roadmaps and have chosen to adopt a singular solution: reduce the visibility of upcoming news by choosing to disclose only the smallest parts of the update programs.

“There is still a large amount of users looking at roadmaps and projections like promises“, reads a new update published on the site dedicated to Star Citizen.

“The constant complaints that arise each time have become a distraction both internally in Cloud Imperium Games and in our community, as well as for any fans waiting to join the game,” reads the update published by Roberts Space Industries.

The solution of Cloud Imperium Games, to avoid these controversies, is therefore limit communication on future updates, illustrating only a part of the upcoming updates, the one closest to release: in practice, it will no longer present the upcoming news “for any update that is not planned for the next patch or scheduled within the quarter”, avoiding “showing projections that may be subject to a high percentage of possibility of postponement”.

In any case, we have seen that 2021 was the best year for Star Citizen in terms of revenues, so despite the controversy, the project certainly goes ahead.