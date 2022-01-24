The roar of dozens of motorcycles This is how friends greet Faith “You are the brightest star”

ROAD CASTIONS

They turned on their motorcycles. And with the roar of the engines they greeted “Faith”. They, the boys, said goodbye like that. Because that was Federico Codarini’s greatest passion, the 16-year-old who died in a road accident right on the saddle of his Ktm Exc in the countryside near his home. That roar that, combined with the sound of the bells, yesterday broke the silence of an entire town in mourning while the white balloons went up into the sky.

The same roar that resounded in the film Fast & Furious “fast and powerful” said Don Emanuele Zof in the mass concelebrated with Don Adolphus Ikechukwu Egwin. «The final of the seventh episode – he said – ends with a song dedicated to the protagonist who died in a motorway accident. The two actors on their respective cars take different paths: he, Paul Walker, goes towards the sea road with the sky in the background and Vin Diesel proceeds inland. Federico’s life took another path, it divided itself from us. Now he continues his motorbike race towards the sky while our life continues on this earth ». Fast as Federico’s life “who made himself felt in all his power – he continued – in the friendly relationships he lived, in the fullness of energy that he put into all the things he did, always ready to help and give a hand at home, always available with friends, quick to organize meetings in the afternoon to pass the time laughing, joking, listening to music. Federico was a fast boy who wanted to grow up quickly, he wanted to have a motorcycle from an early age to race with friends ».

And he had also been quick to start over «after moments in which he had been forced to stop and change his path like at school. He had left with enthusiasm, taking home excellent grades. Federico always knew how to start over without ever stopping ».

Mum Silvia and dad Claudio listen seated in the first bench. Close to each other, their eyes turned to the coffin covered with white flowers carried on the shoulders of the boys. They hug and then hug their eldest son’s brothers. “Because God allowed this tragedy, many ask themselves – said the priest -. He is always close to us on the way and was also there on the day of the accident. We like to think that he immediately welcomed Federico’s soul into his arms ».

There were dozens of young people to greet Faith. There were childhood friends, with whom he grew up. «You took away your light too soon – they said -, that sun that colored the sky went out before the most overwhelming sunset that could ever exist and the most beautiful sunset was you, you were the most beautiful color. Faith was a whole rainbow, each day had a different shade capable of surprising us. You will become the brightest star in the entire Universe. Faith was one of us and will always be ».

There were the former classmates of Malignani. «Coda we know that you are looking at us from up there with your smile on your face – they said – and your contagious laugh. You have always been the fundamental pillar of our group, as soon as you met a person you welcomed them into your heart, protecting them with a sense of brotherhood that made you feel part of one family. Your presence influenced the mood of the people around you, your positivity, your goodness, your desire to make others feel good have always distinguished you. You were sensitive and thoughtful. The time spent with you was special ». They will remember all the parties they lived together «all the motorbike races, all the times we sang and danced to your favorite music. When you arrived at school with your tough walk, your checkered backpack, your eighties glasses and that low voice accompanied by your fluffy r that was your workhorse. You always defended us, you will always remain in our hearts and in the adventures we will have ».

And there were the companions of the Cometazzurra football team of Talmassons where Federico had been playing for 10 years. “Who will arrive in the locker room in the evening to warm the room with a mocking smile like yours – they wondered – who will occupy that bed from which you spoke every time, always managing to make us laugh, to whom we will lend the band to keep at bay that rebellious tuft on Sunday morning, who will spur us during the games to give 110 percent, who will we take as a model of inspiration and example. In life there are people you have always known but you do not bond with, then there are the Frederics who immediately enter you with a simple and spontaneous “Evening”. Continue to defend our goal from opponents and to illuminate our path ». The eyes full of tears remain, the roar of the engines remains. And in everyone’s ears ring the words of the song from the film Fast & Furious: “We’ll see each other again, we’ll see you in a better place.” –