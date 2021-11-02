The roast chicken thief cat hasn’t lost his habit, but he has found a foster family

On Russian social networks, images of a cat gnawing on two roast chickens have gone viral. The story comes from Lipetsk, a city in European Russia, where there is a cat who decided to enjoy what a street food kiosk could offer: taking advantage of the absence of the seller, the black cat climbed up and slipped into the roast chicken compartment. And there, not at all uncomfortable by whoever was making a video of him, the cat gnawed on the two roast chickens for about ten minutes before the seller returned.

[[(gele.Finegil.Image2014v1) gatto pollo_GATTO_ARROSTO]]

In the end, the clerk was fired and the company “Russian Appetite” proceeded to carry out a thorough cleaning of the kiosk.

And the cat? The visibility derived from this story allowed him to find a family, to have a new life, but without losing his vices: while his new owner moved away from the kitchen, the cat, now called Cake, enjoyed himself a few boiled potatoes. In short, he has not lost the habit of stealing food.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)