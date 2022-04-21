The Roche Institute Foundation publishes Talking about the Microbiome

..Drafting.

The human body contains 10 times more microorganisms than human cells. Currently, there is a great deal of scientific evidence that demonstrates the impact that these microorganisms have on our health and their involvement in the development of some diseases, such as colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, etc. The set of these microbial communities, together with their genes and metabolites, as well as the environmental conditions that surround them, are called the microbiome. Due to its enormous metabolic capacity, it is considered a “organ” essential for life. Thus, it plays a fundamental role in the development and maintenance of an effective and healthy immune system.

Alterations in the composition of the microbiome can contribute to the development of cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular or neurodegenerative diseases

The Roche Institute Foundation has prepared and published the document Talking about Microbiome. The objective is to make known what the microbiome is and its implication in the maintenance of health and the development of diseases. This is the fourth document in this collection (after those focused on Molecular biology, Personalized Precision Medicine and Artificial intelligence), to continue generating and disseminating knowledge about the medicine of the future. To view the document click here.

“With documents like this, we want to bring basic concepts about precision personalized medicine closer to the general population. In addition, we want to contribute to the dissemination of these advances in science. The study of the microbiome has revealed the great benefits it brings and will bring to present and future medicine. Current intervention strategies on the microbiome, such as a proper diet or the use of prebiotics and probiotics, have a great impact on human health, whether in maintaining the immune system or protecting against pathogens, among others”, has assured Consuelo Martin of Godmanaging director of the Roche Institute Foundation.

The objective of the Roche Institute Foundation is to make known what the microbiome is and its implication in the maintenance of health and the development of diseases

Within the framework of personalized precision medicine, the unique characteristics of each individual can serve as the basis for patient classification and stratification strategies. In addition to serving to search for biomarkers of risk, diagnosis and prognosis, the prognosis of personalized therapeutic plans and the development of new treatments in microbiome modulation strategies.

The study and scientific evidence related to the microbiome were the central theme of the Microbiome Advance Report. This document was prepared by the Roche Institute Foundation’s Observatory of Trends in Future Medicine in 2018. Thus, it highlighted the opportunities and options of these microbial communities for present and future medicine.

