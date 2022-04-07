During the ‘VIII Edition of the Journalism Award’, Federico Plaza spoke of the need to promote Personalized Precision Medicine

The Roche Institute Foundation wants to bring “the Medicine of the future to the present”. This is how he commented Federico Plaza, director of Corporate Affairs of Roche Pharma Spain, during the ‘VIII Edition of the Roche Institute Foundation Journalism Award in Personalized Precision Medicine’, held in Madrid.

Plaza thanked the journalists for “the concern, the time, the generosity and the desire to write about health, especially the health of the future that is already with us in the present”. “It is a difficult and complex journalism, because it requires consulting articles that are complex and cutting-edge. For example, they tell us about genetic mutations that are still little known or about rare diseases”, he stated.

Roche Institute Foundation Awards

The Roche Institute Foundation awards recognize the work of journalists who manage to “make reason decipher scientific messages, manage to internalize them”, said the leader of Roche. “It is about highlighting that polynomial formed by communication, science , health and society. Health affects us all, since at some point we have been, are or will be patients”, commented Federico Plaza.

“Our goal in convening these awards is for Personalized Precision Medicine to reach all homes, all people, all patients; in short, that together we can build a better society and, together, we can bring to the present the Medicine of the future.

In his speech, Consuelo Martín de Dios, director of the Foundation, has very positively valued the face-to-face organization of this awards ceremony, held at Espacio ABC, the former headquarters of the newspaper. Manuel Campo Vidal, President of the Jury, He has also praised the quality of the works presented, both in the audiovisual category and in written journalism. In total, 236 works have been presented in this VII Edition.

Media finalists

In the category of print and digital media, the finalists were José Ramón Zárate and Sonia Moreno (Diario Médico); Nuño Domínguez (El País) and the winner, Laura Chaparro (Collector’s Edition, Very Interesting magazine).

In the audiovisual media category, the finalists were Paloma Vidal and Quim Cuixart (Para Todos La 2 on RTVE); Mar Abad and Ricardo Cubedo (El Extraordinario) and the winner, El Cazador de Cerebros’ from RTVE in collaboration with Minifilms TV.