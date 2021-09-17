The Rock, a look-alike for moving assistance | Cinema

Have you ever dreamed of embarking on the tough task of moving in the company of a movie star of the caliber of The Rock? The Irish moving company My Baggage has proposals that come close to us, more or less.

The $ 500 package includes moving assistance for half a day of work with a Dwayne Johnson impersonator, while a full day costs $ 750. All the details are available on the website.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of lookalikes in reference to The Rock. Some time ago we told you about the surprise of Dwayne Johnson in discovering his striking resemblance to a Morgan County cop, Eric Fields.

After a post on Twitter that went viral, the news leapt to the actor’s eyes: “Oh shit! The guy on the left is a lot cooler“. The star thanked him for his services and invited him to drink tequila in company “to hear your Rock stories, I know you have them”.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ’em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Alabama.com interviewed Fields who explained that he had been referred to in the past “the son of The Rock and Vin Diesel“. However, he admitted that he was “flattered” by the comparisons made.