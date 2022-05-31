The Rock adds his daughter to WWE: This is the name of the fighter

DThey say that there are not two without three. Nor three without four, in this case. And in the Johnson family they applied the saying to the end. Simone Alexandra Johnsondaughter of the wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnsonbe part of the WWE.

The daughter of rock be the fourth generation of the family to dedicate themselves to the fight. She is also the first woman to step into a core marked by the presence of fighters.

Through his official Twitter account, simone alexandra announced what name to use as a fighter from now on. The daughter of the former wrestler and now an actor bear the name of Ava Raine.

A change of nickname in their social networks was the definitive clue. Wrestling fans saw the arrival of a new promise wanting to follow a beautiful legacy.

“High Chief” Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson, The Rock and now Ava Raine They are the four generations that formed (and are) part of the world of wrestling and Wrestling.

Many followers did not understand why the stage name acquired by the young woman was due. Some fans criticized that there was no relationship with his father’s stage name.

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc ? Ava (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

To these criticisms, he replied, “I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a hot topic. A name doesn’t discredit any previous achievement of any family.”