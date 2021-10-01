The Rock and Emily Blunt in action in the new trailer!

While Cruella with Emma Stone has recently landed in theaters and is preparing to land on Disney +, the Walt Disney Studios have released the new Jungle Cruise Official Trailer, the long-awaited adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blut.

Based on the famous theme park attraction at the Mickey Mouse House, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who is currently collaborating with The Rock for the filming of Black Adam) will debut. in Italian cinemas on July 28th, while from 30 July it will be available in streaming on Disney + through paid VIP access.

According to the official synopsis, Jungle Cruise is “An emotional adventure along the Amazon with witty boat captain Frank Woff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and turns to Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream on La Quila, her ramshackle but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unprecedented healing abilities, which possesses the power to change the future of medicine. Driven into this epic quest, the improbable duo encounters countless dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of lush rainforests. “

Jungle Cruise will represent the fourth appointment via Vip access for Disney + of 2021, after Raya and the last dragon in March, Cruella these days and Black Widow (coming next July).