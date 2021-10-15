News

The Rock and Emily Blunt Were Taken on by Disney for “Anal Ball” Jokes in Jungle Cruise Interviews | Cinema

One of the most valuable – and appreciated – aspects of Jungle Cruise is the chemistry between the characters of The Rock and Emily Blunt, a “chemistry”, the one between the two talents, which was clear and evident even during the various promotional press meetings for the film produced by Disney.

Disney who, apparently, had to step in for “cool down” (without success) the tones of the jokes in the name of a certain vulgarity made by the two stars at the film junket, a way of doing little suited to the promotion of a family friendly film like the one produced by the House of Mickey Mouse. The information is contained in the long profile that Vanity Fair has dedicated to The Rock, the one thanks to which the star was able to go into the details of his feud with Vin Diesel.

In a passage of the article we read:

“It has no brakes whatsoever” Blunt tells me “He’s a person who blows you away because he is the most polite gentleman in the world and then he is able to start pushing the limit of the jokes he makes until you get to say stuff that makes you bow your head with laughter. It is as if inside him he has this rebellious boy to whom you cannot put any straitjacket “. In an interview to which the reporter asked them what they would take to a desert island, Dwayne Johnson advised Emily Blunt to bring along some Vagisil, a joke to which the actress replied by explaining that The Rock should have brought some anal beads […] Dwayne Johnson adds “I can’t tell you how quickly we got these calls saying ‘look, we really love your chemistry, but can’t you hold back a little bit on the subject of anal beads?”.

The adventure film is inspired by the historic attraction of the same name in Disneyland, California.

In Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson plays the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a boat fluvial, while Emily Blunt impersonates Dr. Lily Houghton, a determined explorer on a research mission. The cast of the film also includes Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

