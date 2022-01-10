“The Rock” and the controversial farewell to the saga

With the registrations of the penultimate chapter of the franchise (Fast10), the Fast & Furious saga is nearing its end. In recent times, a lot of ink has been spent on storytelling the feud broke out between the protagonists of the series: Vin Diesel (here the detailed information on the Chevrolet Chevelle SS) and Dwayne ” The Rock ” Johnson. The latter, in a recent interview, would have reiterated his outright refusal to participate in another F&F film. ”Last June, when Vin and I spoke, I made it clear that I would not be returning to the franchise” Johnson told CNN, adding: ”I was firm but cordial in reiterating that I would always support the cast, cheering on the success of the franchise, but the possibility of my return remains nil.”.

APPROACH? All of this did not stop producer Vin Diesel, aka Dominic Toretto, from posting a Instagram message begging Johnson to return as Agent Luke Hobbs. ”My dear little brother Dwayne … the time has come […] I say this with love … you have to come back, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else”. In the message, the Californian actor did not forget to remember the promise he made to Paul Walker (here the insight into the Supra of F & F1): ”I promised Pablo that the best Fast & Furious ever would be the tenth”. In his CNN interview, Johnson said he was annoyed by Vin Diesel’s words.





The Rock, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

COLD WAR ”Vin’s latest post is an example of her manipulative will […] I didn’t like the fact that he mentioned his sons and Paul Walker in the message. They go leave them out! We talked about it months ago arriving at a clear understanding ”. US News reports that the feud between the two stars dates back to at least 2016 when Johnson called some F&F cast members ‘candy asses’, aka c * g * below. After years of tension, Johnson announced in July that he wished the Fast Saga cast and crew the best, but would never return for more films. Insistent rumors are reporting that Fast10 will begin filming this month. Rumors also suggest that the tenth and eleventh chapters could be shot one after the other, with Fast10 coming out in 2023.