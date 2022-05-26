The Rock as a couple: who is the wife of the actor and wrestler?

Facebook

The latter revealed himself to the general public through his work at the World Wrestling Federation / Entertainment until 2004. His acting career, which began in the late 1990s, also allowed The Rock to access a international notoriety. It is now followed by a plethora of Internet users through media and social networks. But who is the woman who wakes up every morning next to the international wrestler? This is the question that fans are asking about their star. Then read the rest of this guide to learn more about it.

Who is The Rock’s lucky lady?

Throughout his life, the famous actor and wrestler The Rock has only formalized two romantic relationships. For his first love story, he was in the company of Dany Garcia with whom he married on May 3, 1997. On August 14, 2001, the couple had a daughter named Simone Alexandra. Seven years after the birth of the latter, The Rock and Simone separate while remaining true friends. Subsequently, our colleagues from the site parlesport.com inform us that the actor The Rock has found love in the arms of singer Lauren Hashian. From this new union, the wrestler became the father of two beautiful daughters. The couple married discreetly on August 18, 2019 in Hawaii and since then have been making perfect love.

Who is Lauren Hashian, wife of The Rock?

On the closermag.fr site, we can read that Lauren Hashian is an American singer-songwriter, born September 8, 1984 in the United States. She is the daughter of Sib Hashian, the former drummer of 1980s rock band Boston. On the heart side, Lauren Hashian is the woman who shares her life with the famous actor and wrestler The Rock. Married, they are today the happy parents of two future great ladies. At the same time, it must be recognized that The Rock was already the father of another daughter from his first marriage.