The Rock becomes “the Fortnite dude” on the NFL’s YouTube channel

The Rock’s Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals presentation goes around the world, but the NFL takes it on a laugh …

Super Bowl LVI a parade of stars was expected and, among these, one in particular is causing a sensation for its show. The Rock actually opened the game, introducing the teams involved – the winners of the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals – and finding itself, in spite of itself, in the middle of a nice curtain on YouTube. The NFL channel used a curious expression to present Dwayne Johnson, who surprised and amused many …

The curious definition of the NFL –

The video of the presentation of The Rock never mentions him by name, but refers to him as “Fortnite guy”. The original title is “Guy from Fortnite with The Most Electrifying Introduction in Super Bowl History”, or “the guy from Fortnite with the most electrifying presentation in Super Bowl history”, which represents a link to the actor’s appearance in Fortnite as part of the new Chapter 3 (where he plays a particularly important role in the economy of the story ). Only, maybe it was a little daring to call it just that?

The Rock and video games –

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, by many approached between the serious and the facetious to the presidency of the United States, is in fact the highest paid Hollywood actor of the moment and has lent itself to some of the most important franchises of modern cinema, including the transpositions of some video games. To these, another one could soon be added, by his own admission, although it is not yet known what it is. The NFL reference to Fortnite, as well as witty and funny (the reactions of commentators on YouTube are a hoot, some say “I can’t believe they turned The Rock of Fortnite into a real person so quickly”), is however not casual: among the many crossovers of the battle royal of Epic Games, in fact, there is one also themed with the American football league.