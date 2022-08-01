The Rock, biceps exercise for arm training

When it comes to going to the gym – playing ‘It’s Raining Men’, the favorite song when he is crushed –, there are not many who try as hard as Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock: He recently gained more muscle than ever while starring in the DC movie Black Adam, and now he’s still looking for profit.

The highest paid Hollywood actor in the world just shared Take a look at his arm day workout on Instagram, posting a clip of himself performing a preacher curl on an EZ bar. This is a great move for building bigger, stronger biceps as it takes all momentum out of the equation and force your biceps to work in isolationwith very limited mechanical assistance from the shoulders.

Johnson stays motivated in this tough workout by listening to a famously profane motivational speech by veteran powerlifter CT Fletcher, to which he shouts in the photo caption “always releasing the gospel”. “Success, in any fucking thing, success requires obsession,” Fletcher says in the audio. “I can’t say it enough. You have to be obsessed. But to be successful, you have to be fucking obsessed with it, there’s no way around it. The best fucking at anything has to be obsessed.”

An obsession with success is certainly the trademark of Johnson, who has spoken repeatedly about his constant desire to be the “hardest worker in the room,” and earlier this year explained how his life philosophy and approach to training are one and the same. “In the gym, as in life, raising the bar isn’t always about putting on a big show,” he said. “It’s about the quiet little promises you make to yourself. The ones you could break and no one would know, but you don’t. You show up every day and take on this gym on its terms; with humility, gratitude and respect. Through the struggle, the pain and the sweat. Through the little voice in the back of your gut that tells you that you could quit at any time, but you don’t. You go up, and you go up, and you go up again.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Philip Ellis

Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the United Kingdom covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io