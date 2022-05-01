“The Rock” brings superheroes to CinemaCon and “Elvis” returns to Las Vegas

Other superhero sequels such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomand the new independent film Flash.

Johnson described his character in Black Adam as a kind of ambiguous morality. “Heroes don’t kill peoplesays an unpublished villain, to which Black Adam replies, “Well, I do.”

Warner and Johnson are confident that Black Adamset to be released in October, be a big draw for its DC superhero movie universe, which has grossed billions of dollars but still falls short of rival record-breaking Marvel movies like Avengers: End Game.

Johnson surprised attendees by pretending to speak from Hawaii in a video, then suddenly appearing in a room at Caesars Palace.

Beyond the dominant superhero lineup, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk about “Elvis,” which opens in June and stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager.

He described it not so much as a biopic, but more as the history of “America in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s”.

“At the center of culture, for the good, the bad and the ugly, is the figure of Elvis PresleyLuhrmann said, playing into the trend by referring to the music icon as “the original superhero.”

Also revealed are the first images of “Wonka,” starring Timothee Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s chocolatier in his life before opening the factory, and Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” due out in September, a thriller inspired in movies like “The Truman Show” and “Inception.”

Never-before-seen footage of legend David Bowie was also unveiled Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.as a preview of an alternative piece about the deceased musician that is also narrated by him.

Moonage Daydream will premiere next month at the Cannes festival before hitting theaters in September. It is the first film about the artist approved by his parents, who gave director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

The film will be released in the United States by Neon, which also previewed clips of Crimes of the Futurea horror film directed by David Croneberg (Crash) and starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, which will be released in June.

CinemaCon started Monday and runs through Thursday.