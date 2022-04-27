“The Rock” brings superheroes to CinemaCon and “Elvis” returns to Las Vegas

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”headlines a billboard packed with superheroes and Warner Bros unveiled its next blockbusters at CinemaCon on Tuesday, as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” graced the Las Vegas casino stage at the film industry gathering.

Johnsonthe highest-grossing actor in Hollywood, made a surprise appearance at the event to promote his next DC movie “Black Adam”, where Warner executives also confirmed that a sequel to “The Batman” will come from Robert Pattinson.

Other superhero sequels such as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, and the new independent film “The Flash”.

Johnson he described his character in “Black Adam” as a morally ambiguous type. “Heroes don’t kill people,” says an unreleased villain, to which Black Adam He replies, “Well, I do.”

Warner and Johnson they’re confident “Black Adam,” set for release in October, will be a big draw for their universe of DC superhero movies, which have grossed billions of dollars but still fall short of record-breaking rival Marvel movies. like “Avengers: Endgame”.

Johnson He surprised attendees by pretending to speak from Hawaii in a video, then suddenly appearing in a room at Caesars Palace.

Beyond the dominant superhero lineup, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk about “Elvis,” which opens in June and stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager.

He described it not so much as a biopic, but more as the story of “America in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.”

“At the center of the culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, is the figure of Elvis Presley,” Luhrmann said, playing into the trend by referring to the music icon as “the original superhero.”

Also revealed are the first images of “Wonka,” starring Timothee Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s chocolatier in his life before opening the factory, and Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” due out in September, a thriller inspired in movies like “The Truman Show” and “Inception.”

Never-before-seen footage of legend David Bowie was also unveiled Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as a preview of an alternate piece about the late musician that is also narrated by him.

“Moonage Daydream” will premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters in September. It is the first film about the artist approved by his parents, who gave director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

The film will be released in the United States by Neon, which also previewed clips of “Crimes of the Future,” a horror film directed by David Croneberg (“Crash”) and starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, to be released in June.

CinemaCon started on Monday and runs through Thursday.

