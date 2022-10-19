The Rock Can’t Save Another Terrible DC Movie: Film Critic

The Rock arrives with the force to promote the new action film “Black Adam”, in which the popular star plays the antihero, now the title character in his first solo outing. “It’s as thoughtless and stale as the rest of the DC Comics catalogue,” says film critic Johnny Oleksinski.

According to this film expert in The New York Postthe film is much worse, both because of its haste and because of its excessive duration, something that reminds one of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

There he ensures that Aquaman”At least it had giant rideable seahorses and Nicole Kidman as a mermaid. For his part, Black Adam features Pierce Brosnan giving a worse performance than him when he sang Knowing Me, Knowing You in Mamma Mia!

Oleksinski points out that two decades after Johnson swept through the arena as The scorpion kingplays basically the same kind of complicated warrior, “only with less hair and zero personality”.

Focusing on his argument, he noted that “a prologue informs us that 5,000 years ago, in fictional Kahndaq, it could be Egypt, it could be the Middle East, a young slave sacrificed himself to free his people, and thus the ancient wizard from Shazam! It gave him superpowers. He becomes Teth-Adam, the champion of Kahndaq.”

The analyst and critic recounts the time jump in the film and highlights that “back to the present, the poor town is under the military occupation of an evil company called Intergang (the bad guys have an Australian accent and it is being looted by its main natural resource, Eternium. Whatever it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s film seems to be inspired by the wars in the Middle East, which is a pretty high-sounding choice for a film in which the characters frequently shout SHAZAM!” .

While searching for a buried crown artifact, a scholar named Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) he accidentally frees Black Adam, who had been magically trapped for millennia. Released like the geniestarts killing and blowing things up indiscriminately and immediately speaking in modern, colloquial English.

“Black Adam wants to take down these Australians from Intergang and eventually Ishmael (Marwan Kenzari), a Kahndaqui traitor who wants to be a supernatural king,” he notes.

“Then comes the Justice Society of America, with the heroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). So now, the butter-fingered DCEU is simultaneously juggling the Justice League and the Justice Society? Good luck, clowns, ”said the critic.

Hawkman insists to Adrianna that he has old documents that prove that Black Adam is not a hero at all, but a dangerous force of destruction.

“The whole speech about what makes a hero a hero could have been taken from a college student’s essay written with a hangover minutes before class,” he quotes about that moment in the film.

But the criticism is in general to this tape: “Now the turn is for Adrianna’s son, Amon (Bodhi Sabongui), a nice rebel who rides a skateboard through Kahndaq, with the song “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” by the Smashing Pumpkins, bring a little humor. Super hero fanatic, he is our only way into the story.”

Otherwise, there is a stubborn reluctance to flesh out any character beyond an adjective or two. Black Adam behaves menacingly like the Terminator, not like a man from a rich culture who happens to be able to summon lightning from his fingertips. His dialogue is not as old as Neanderthal.

“Black Adam brings up the old question: Can The Rock act? No, you can’t. Sure some actors bring nothing but his brilliant personality, but Johnson doesn’t really have any on screen.: He has broad shoulders and a right eyebrow. It’s funnier on talk shows. Whether Black Adam is a complex antihero or he’s a cool, like-minded guy, it’s his origin story. Johnson was meant to be the lead, and instead he’s a supporting character in a movie made up entirely of supporting characters.”

Black Adam is closely tied to “Shazam,” one of the few highly enjoyable DC movies of recent years. But this was a quirky coming-of-age story set in Philadelphia, and it was lucky to have a delightful lead performance from Zachary Levi.

That Levi’s superhero movie is better than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s says everything you need to know about the sorry state of the DC Extended Universe.