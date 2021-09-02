The Rock comments on the photo of his double

The images got more than 3,700 retweets and over 41,000 likes

A similarity that has not gone unnoticed. In the last few hours, a tweet has attracted great media attention on social media, becoming viral in a short time, we are talking about the photo of the double of the actor who then noticed the photos and commented on them on Twitter.

The Rock is about working on set with Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise is the title of the latest cinematic effort by the Hollywood star who boasts unprecedented social success thanks to an Instagram profile with more than two hundred and sixty-six million followers that make him the most followed actor on the platform.

Emily Blunt and The Rock together in a new movie In the past few hours Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name at the registry office, has relaunched the tweet that underlined his resemblance to a police officer. The actor, class 1972, was stunned: “Wow! The boy on the left is definitely more handsome ”. The Rock then invited the man to have a drink together in the future so that he could hear all his stories; in a short time, Dwayne Johnson’s tweet got more than 3,700 retweets and over 41,000 likes. Loading... Advertisements

Jungle Cruise, The Rock celebrates the film with an Instagram video In recent days the actor (PHOTO) published a video about the great friendship that binds him to the actress: “In my life I have never, ever worked with another co-star who made me laugh as much as she does”. The actor later added: “This level of tranquility and lightness is achieved with confidence and trust ignites alchemy and alchemy and what you guys loved on screen in. Jungle Cruise“.