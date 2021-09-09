The Rock dives back into action with a Porsche Taycan – Electric

With the electric transition, even Hollywood is adapting. While traditionalist James Bond rode a classic Aston Martin DB5 in ‘No Time to Die’, Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’, he opted for one Porsche Taycan in what will be one of the most anticipated films in Netflix history: ‘Red Notice‘.

The film, which cost 200 million dollars, was also shot in Rome and Sardinia, and in addition to Johnson will give ample space as protagonists to Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, for what has been termed an ‘action-comedy film’. There was no shortage of scenes in the car, but this time the roar of the engines will not be heard: rather, the ‘electric’ hiss of the Taycan. A real exceptional appearance.

In one sequence, Dwayne Johnson is seen behind the wheel of the Porsche, white livery, to burn a lot of rubber with maneuvers to the limit of overturning. Until November 12, the release date of the film, we will not be able to know the context of the scene; however the actor has already confirmed that the Taycan will be the protagonist of a great chase. There was some problem during filming: The Rock’s size was too much even for the cockpit of the electric sports car.

There will be other cars, especially the Alfa Romeo Giulia (another chase involving the police), and old women Jeep detonated for stage needs. As for the plot, Dwayne Johnson plays an FBI agent named John Hartley, who is forced to team up with art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to capture the world’s most wanted ‘colleague’ known as “The Bishop. “(Gadot). Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, former director of Skyscraper, it could be a confirmation of Netflix’s good moment on the film market. In the meantime, it has cleared electric cars as ‘adrenalin-fueled’ cars, and it is already a remarkable achievement considering the still evident distrust they arouse.