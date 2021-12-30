The Rock does not accept Vin Diesel’s appeal, will not return in Fast & Furious 10

It was early November and, through Instagram,sent toa message in the name of détente after years in which, in the media of all the world, the feud that arose between them had inevitably held the ground.

The protagonist of the saga of Fast & Furious he had directed a post to what he called his own “Little brother” asking him to change his mind and return to the next film in the saga because “World awaits the finale of Fast 10. And as you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at our house […] Our heritage awaits us. I told you, years ago, that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore we would achieve our best in the finale, which is the tenth film. I say this with a lot of love … but you have to be there, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play “.

If you remember well, the differences between The Rock and Vin Diesel date back to the filming of Fast & Furious 8 in 2016 (HERE IS OUR REPORT OF THE HAPPENED) and, from that day on, we often went back to talking about the issue because it inevitably came out in the various interviews released by those directly involved. Just this summer, well before Vin Diesel handed the olive branch mentioned a few lines above, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he had commented with some irony on some other statements made by his colleague on the sidelines of the Jungle Cruise press promotion (FIND EVERYTHING HERE). Then, during the press activities for Red Notice, The Rock He also admitted that he had a lot of fun with the jokes people make about the feud with Vin Diesel and ended up talking about Fast & Furious, but not in reference to his return in the main vein, but, if anything, in the sequel to the spin- off Hobbs & Shaw for which he admitted he had an idea.

And here we are today and the long interview that the actor gave to CNN in which he explained, without mincing words, that he had cordially declined the invitation to return to the scene in Fast & Furious 10 accusing Vin Diesel of being manipulative with his social posts:

I told him directly that I will not be returning to the franchise. With my words I was firm, but cordial, I pointed out that I will always be supportive for the cast and will always cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no room for me to return. Vin’s recent posts are an example of her manipulations. I didn’t like that he brought up his own kids in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. They had to be left out. We discussed this months ago and it got clearer.

Then he adds:

My goal has always been to end this extraordinary journey in this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is a pity that this public “back and forth” has muddied the waters. That said, I’m confident in the world of Fast and its ability to deliver something meaningful to the audience. I really wish my former co-stars the best.

