The Rock, Dwayne Johnson landed a real wrestler punch

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, has become one of the highest paid Hollywood stars thanks to the success of his films. He therefore thought of investing in real estate, though luxury.

Dwayne Johnson, known as the Rock, he has earned a role since he was a renowned wrestler in the Olympus of Hollywood actors. It is quite evident that his interpretative skills do not reside in the pathos of his expressions or in the Stanislavsky method, more than anything else they seem to have a home in the volume of his muscles and in the speed at which they dart.

The fact is that he became one of the actors most requested and paid of the cinema mecca.

His films are tried and tested blockbusters with a screenplay generally of few pages and many physical fights, but anyway, the films collect and therefore many compliments to the almost fifty-year-old ex wrestler son, nephew and uncle of as many wrestlers, of Samoan origin , recycled actor, Dwayne Johnson.

The real estate deal

In recent days the news is that the next Academy winner has bought a simple house in Beverly Hills, California, for the bargain price of almost 28 million dollars.

The humble abode has an area of ​​approx 1400 sq m, enough to allow The Rock to roll his immense shoulders. Inside they find a place an indoor, an outdoor pool, a baseball field and a tennis court.

The cottage is isolated to maintain the privacy of the actor and his family and can be reached via a private road lined with olive trees.

Inside there are six bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, a gym, a cinema room, a guest apartment of over 200 square meters and a music room complete with a recording studio installed by a man Alex Van Halen.

To recoup some change, Johnson put his 18-acre ranch in Georgia up for sale for $ 7.5 million. He lost a bit, since he bought it for 9. But another one will be enough Fast & Furious to catch up.