“The Rock” featured at CinemaCon

(Las Vegas) American actor Dwayne Johnson, nicknamed “The Rock”, was the star on Tuesday of CinemaCon where Warner Bros presented its next blockbusters on the occasion of this major annual meeting in Las Vegas of cinema operators movies.

Every year, Hollywood moves to Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where upcoming films are previewed to theater owners, from major multiplexes to independents.

“The Rock” came to promote his next film black adam and Warner bosses have confirmed that a sequel to The Batman by Robert Pattinson is in the works.

Other superhero sequels Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomas well as The Flashwere also presented.

Warner and Johnson hope this film — which will be released in October — will be part of the success of their DC Superhero Cinematic Universe, which has made billions of dollars without reaching the heights of Marvel films, rivals and records, such as Avengers: Endgame.



PHOTO CHRIS PIZZELLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS Director Baz Luhrmann and his actor Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

For his part, Baz Luhrmann took the stage to talk aboutElvis. He described the film — slated for release in June with Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his overbearing manager — as more the story of “America in the 1950s, 60 and 70” one biopic.

An experimental David Bowie documentary, with never-before-seen footage, also premiered on Tuesday ahead of its Cannes screening next month.

Moonage Daydreamdue out in September, is the first film officially approved by David Bowie’s rights holders, who have given director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of archival footage.

” We built Moonage Daydream as a unique cinematic experience to live in theaters, to offer the public what they could not obtain from a book or an article”, says the filmmaker.

Neither biopic Nor a traditional documentary, the film mixes songs by David Bowie, excerpts from his concerts, images taken by fans and a series of abstract and surreal images to create an “acoustic and visual spectacle”, summarizes producer Bill Gerber (A Star is Born).

Neon also premiered Crimes of the Future by David Cronenberg, the director of Crash and The Fly.

The director called his film, which also premiered at Cannes, “a film that is perhaps difficult, extreme, unusual”.