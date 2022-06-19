The Rock gave a WWE fighter a house [VIDEO]

Dwayne Johnson”rock” has been characterized by having a big heart with the people who supported him for his journey in the lfree shower and he has recently made it known with Tamineher cousin who currently works at WWE.

rock took to social media to share a video of him introducing Tamine with his new house and paid tribute to the former women’s tag team champion of the WWE.

“I have known my cousin Sarona since we were children and we grew up together. This girl has been through some tough times, but no matter what life throws at her, she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring example of a single mom to her two biggest inspirations: her daughters, Milaneta and Maleata.” points out the now actor.

“It’s so damn hard to make it as a professional wrestler. And it is much more difficult to achieve if you are a woman. Sarona (like so many amazing women in pro wrestling) decided a long time ago that she was going to walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure the tough times she experienced were always her REASON to WORK MORE. HARD and never quit. Become the EXCUSE to RESIGN ”, she refers.

“And that’s what she did. And that is why my heart is proud. I love you because we always have your back,” Johnson concludes.

a kind soul

It’s not the first time rock Do these kind deeds.

Previously, he gave Bruno Lauer, known in the wrestling industry as Harvey Wippleman, a new truck.

During his speech, rock He assured that Bruno gave him a house on two occasions when he was young and had just started his career in WWE. Also, he was the one who helped him buy his first car.

“I love you, man. Not for this, for who you are,” said the grateful Lauer. “I can’t believe this. Thank you, man. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for putting him in my life.”

Tamina’s history

Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu, better known as Tamina, now she is a RAW fighter. She is the daughter of Jimmy Snuka, a member of the Hall of Fame of the WWE.

Among her achievements stand out three reigns as Champion 24/7 of the WWE and one as Women’s Champion in Couples of the WWE Along with Natalya, she also participated in the first women’s Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble in the company’s history, as well as in the inaugural fight for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

