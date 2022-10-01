‘The Rock’ has a plan to save DC Comics

Tick ​​tock tick tock. The release of the film black adam to the cinema is fast approaching. It is indeed on October 19 that the next DC-stamped film will land in French cinemas. Warner Bros is therefore working hard to promote this feature film which could revive the superhero franchise.

“Building the Largest Extended Universe Possible”

For his part, the main actor of the film Dwayne Johnson alias “The Rock” already sees even further. In an interview given to Total Movie, the Hollywood star has indeed addressed the future of the saga. And according to him, Black Adam could just mark a turning point:

The point is to really expand the universe, and introduce new characters, and do spin-offs, and be really strategic about the plan. We have some ideas about which characters people will really enjoy in Black Adam, and so we’re already thinking about the future.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia echoed Johnson’s comments, saying, ” I think our ambition has always been for this to all be a shared universe, you know? “.

He adds : ” Even though Black Adam and Shazam don’t cross paths, it all exists as part of the DC Universe. And we want to be able to build the universe as big as possible, and, you know, with those ambitions. If everything is received as we hope, we have the possibility of seeing crossovers in some places. »

Finally, and note that it is ambitious to say the least. “The Rock” said this summer that he thinks the Marvel and DC franchises “ should, in my mind, meet one day “. A meeting which is certainly not impossible, but which it is difficult to imagine today when we see the sometimes delicate relations between Marvel and Sony who share the rights related to Spider-Man.