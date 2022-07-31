The Rock, Henry, Barça played in front of world stars

Many sports stars from the United States and other countries did not want to miss Barca stars.

C Barcelona’s visit to New York to face the New York Red Bulls was a complete spectacle that allowed spectators to witness great gestures and players such as Gerard Pique, Robert Lewandowski, Thierry Henry, and many more. others.

Many sports stars from the United States and other countries did not want to miss the game and watched the New York Red Bulls win 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

One of the attendees was Frenchman Thierry Henry, a former Red Bulls and FC Barcelona player, who came with a specially designed T-shirt, half of which belonged to each team.

Thierry Henry was tasked with tossing the coin before the match started, had his photo taken with the captains and referees, and received a standing ovation.

Another person who didn’t want to miss the Spanish team’s visit was wrestler and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who took photos and was seen smiling in the stadium, enjoying the match.

NBA Brooklyn Nets player Royce O’Neale was also present during the game, in which Barcelona nearly failed but were able to win 2-0 to finish their tour of the United States with three wins and one. draw.

In Las Vegas, Dallas and New York there has been a constant with Gerard Pique, he was booed every time he touched the ball and it shows the fans are not happy with him.

For the third consecutive game of FC Barcelona’s tour in the United States, the player experienced the same thing: he started

on the bench, came on as a substitute, and each time the fans booed him. Pique doesn’t feel love

This Saturday he entered the second half and immediately drew rejection from the people, as happened in the matches of the Blaugrana team against Real Madrid and Juventus, where he was received by the same way.

In Las Vegas, during Barca’s win over Real Madrid, Pique was not only booed, but also repeatedly reminded of his ex-partner Shakira, with fans chanting the name of the Colombian singer, whose he has been separated for a few months and whose name continues to be talked about in the show business media.