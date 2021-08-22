News

The Rock is about working on set with Emily Blunt

The actor, born in 1972, on Instagram: “This level of tranquility and lightness is obtained with trust”

Jungle Cruise is the title of the film starring two of the most famous actors of the seventh art, or The Rock ed Emily Blunt.

The Rock, the statements on Instagram

Emily Blunt and The Rock together in a new movie

In the past few hours Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, he spoke about the relationship with the actress through a video shared on the profile Instagram that boasts more than two hundred and sixty million followers who follow his life daily between backstage, interviews, photo shoots and moments of relaxation.

The actor, class 1972, shared a video, writing in the caption: “In my life I have never, ever worked with another co-star who made me laugh as much as she does.”

deepening



Jungle Cruise, The Rock celebrates the film with an Instagram video

Afterwards, The Rock (PHOTO) added: “This level of tranquility and lightness is achieved with trust and confidence ignites alchemy and alchemy and what you guys loved on screen in Jungle Cruise“.

The actor’s post got numerous comments counting at the time too more than a million likes.

The Rock and Emily Blunt, a new movie together

deepening



Jungle Cruise, The Rock shares world premiere video

In the past few hours Deadline has exclusively announced the details of the film that will again see together Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, respectively in the role of protagonist and that of producer.

The two artists will work together on the branded film Amazon Studios who will talk about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency.

