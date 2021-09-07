“The Rock is amazing in this movie”

During a recent promotional interview with IMDB, the actress Sarah Shahi got to talk about the highly anticipated cinecomic DC Films Black Adam, spending words of praise for the performance of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the titular anti-hero.

The actress expressed great admiration for the former WWE superstar, explaining how she gave everything in this role. Echoing Pierce Brosnan’s recent statements about Black Adam, Shahi also added that Dwayne Johnson was very professional on set and that during filming he made a splash with the DC Comics character costume. “The Rock was simply amazing. Dwayne is a great person. We’ve been lucky enough to work with an incredible cast on Black Adam, but Dwayne is super fun, he’s very professional and he’s amazing in this role.“.

Initially, Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson was supposed to look like a villain in Shazam! by David F. Sandberg, and was also considered for an earlier version of Suicide Squad. But considering Dwayne Johnson’s stellar fame, DC decided to make him the star of a solo film, which however in addition to Black Adam it will also include the Justice Society of America with stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan as superheroes Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone and Doctor Fate. As for Sarah Shahi, famous for Sex / Life, will play Adrianna Tomaz, Black Adam’s potential love interest.

Loading... Advertisements

Black Adam has a release date set for July 29, 2022, and the first trailer is expected to arrive on October 16th during DC Fandome 2021. According to the producer, Black Adam will boast unprecedented technology.