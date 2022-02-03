The Rock is here, how to unlock the Foundation skin

It has long been known that users would be able to unlock Foundation inside Fortnitea character who has already appeared on the map as an enemy, and who is played by the actor The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), now this can finally be achieved.

The countdown of the card present next to the Battle Pass of the game has finally run out, and now users can find the new section in their profile, as a new series of tasks useful for obtaining all the news on The Rock theme. Unfortunately, these don’t also provide an experience bonus, as was the case with the recent debut of Haven’s masks.

To unlock The Rock in Fortnite therefore (Foundation) is all that is needed complete the 6 new tasks present, which we list below, then accessing the second page of the character, which presents 6 additional tasks useful for obtaining the additional collectibles. As for the Hidden Cavern, this is the new location added with the latest game update.

Use shield potions in a single game (4)

Hit an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouched

Examine chests or ammo boxes in Hidden Cavern

Deal melee damage to opponents

Hire a character and travel 1000 meters together

Visit the Magnificent Monument, an Outpost of the Seven and the Sanctuary

Certainly excellent news, which completes apparently the contents of this Season 1 Battle Pass of Chapter 3’s Fortnitewhile we are waiting to find out how Epic Games will decide to expand its work with the next contents, which among important collaborations and changes to the game map could revolutionize how battle royale often happens.

Did you know that one of the next collaborations could be that of Uncharted? Indeed, this would seem very close, as detailed in the article you find here.