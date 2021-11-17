‘The Rock’ is the lead actor on Red Notice

The actor Dwayne Johnson is the protagonist of the film Red Notice, available on netflix and currently among the most viewed films in Italy.

In the film Dwayne plays the role of an FBI profiler, John Hartley, in search of two notorious criminal thieves. He arrives in Rome in an attempt to prevent the theft of one of the three Cleopatra eggs. In the course of the film will meet Nolan Booth (Ryan Raynolds), a thief clearly inspired by the iconic Arsenio Lupine, character of the homonymous Manga and TV series; the two will begin to work together to frame a dangerous scammer who is constantly on the run.

The movie trailer

The film is a action movie full of comic scenes on the border between the absurd and the improbable, for a light film with the aim of entertaining the audience. Red Notice is still available on the Netflix streaming platform catalog.

Career and biography of Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, Was born on May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California; comes from a family experienced in the world of Wrestling and Dwayne himself will follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather making his debut in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1996. His wrestling career has been a huge success becoming one of the most charismatic figures on the show under the Ring Name “The Rock”.

During the years at WWE he won the beauty of 19 titles, obtaining the world champion belt 10 times.

Dwayne Johnson he approached the world of sport as a child, during primary school, when he was still living in Auckland, New Zealand, and he felt attracted to Rugby. He later began playing football as a defensive end; thanks to his talent and his sporting inclination he was recruited byUniversity of Miami and even then the future of The Rock seemed already written.

An injury, however, forced him to quit the sport in 1995.

After abandoning football he began training in the family sport and the following year he joined the WWF, a stage that will mark a turning point in his life and in the sporting world of wrestling. The charisma shown with the microphone quickly conquered the hearts of the public and Dwayne gained entry to the Royal Rumble in 2000 which he won by throwing The Big Show out of the ring.

The victory allows him the match valid for the world title for the WrestleMania of that year in a fatal four way between Triple H, Big Show, Mick Foley and The Rock himself. Match in which he is defeated by treachery due to the intervention of Vince McMahon; then The Rock will get the rematch at Backlash, in which he will earn the belt for the first time.

Also in the 2000s Dwayne began his acting career in parallel: the following year he got the role of the Scorpion King in the film The Mummy; his performance and athletic ability guaranteed him a leading role in the next film the King Scorpio. In the years to come, he participated in numerous successful films, such as the sagas of Fast & Furious And Jumanji, The Treasure of the Amazon, Hercules, and many others, becoming in 2019 first and then in 2020 the actor of Cinema highest paid ever.

In August 2019, The Rock officially announces his retirement from the world of professional wrestling and devotes himself full-time to his work as an actor.

Curiosities about Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he is 190 cm tall and weighs 100 kg: a “rock” with an athletic and sculpted physique.

Born under the sign of the bull and is currently married to Lauren Hashian, with whom he had two daughters: Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia. He also has a daughter from a previous marriage to Dany Garcia, Simone Alexandria.

The Rock’s face appears on over 10 video game covers. In 2009 he wrote an autobiographical book entitled “The Rock Says“. He lives in Los Angeles with his family in a villa worthy of his character.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













